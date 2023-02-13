New Mobile Launch 2023: The month of February is for gadget lovers. The list of new phone launches is huge and for all budgets- mid, low, and high. From flagship phones to affordable ones there is something for every buyer. All these mobile phones have something new and more advanced features than the previous generations. With so many brands coming up in smartphones the competition gets tougher as every brand looks up for something new and different than the competitors.





iPhone lovers waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15 have to wait till September. However, till then you can have a look at all the new mobile launches 2023 for the month of January and February. While choosing one from the new phone launch you should consider the brand, RAM, internal storage, battery capacity, screen size, camera resolution, and much more. Be assured that all these upcoming mobile phones will have something different to offer.





New Mobile Launch (January 2023)





Before proceeding to the list of new phone launch for the month of February check out the ones which were launched in January.









iQOO 11 5G





The iQOO11 was launched on January 10th, 2023 with both the models iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro smartphones. Both have a 6.7-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8

Gen 2 chipset powers these two. This new phone launch supports fast charging, a fingerprint sensor, and is water resistant. You can charge 50% battery in just 8 mins and 100% battery in just 25 mins. iQOO11 Mobile Price: Rs 64,999





Redmi Note 12





On January 5, 2023, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 12 Series. This new mobile launch 2023 was great news for affordable buyers looking to get the best phones at pocket-friendly prices without

compromising on the features. This smartphone comes with Snapdragon 4 G processor for better speed. The offered phones come with a massive 5000mAh large battery. There are three colors available on this phone. Redmi Note 12 Mobile Price: Rs 19,999.





New Mobile Launch (February 2023)





OnePlus 11 5G





Looking for the new and the best OnePlus Phones in India? The new phone launch the OnePlus 11 is packed with powerful features and an amazing design to attract users. The display size is 6.7





Inches and comes with corning gorilla glasses to keep the screen safe from scratch. The resolution is 3216 X 1440 pixels and comes with Snapdragon 8 processor. There are two colors available on this phone. The battery is 5000 mAh. OnePlus 11 Price: Rs 61,999.





Samsung Galaxy S23 5G





This new mobile launch 2023 has brought amazing news for Samsung lovers. The Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched on 1st February. The Android 13.0 operating system is designed in a stylish way





to offer both performance and look. Users looking for gaming phones can get a smooth experience while playing games on this smartphone. Get ready to click some ming boggling pictures with the best camera quality. Samsung Galaxy S23 Price: Rs 79,999.





Poco X5





Poco is also on the list of new phone launch for February 2023. A 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ compatibility will probably be included with the POCO X5 Pro. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will power the device. A 16MP front camera will be available for taking selfies. The phone includes features including dual-band Wi-Fi, dual 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster in addition to a 5,000mAh battery with 67W rapid charging capability.





New Mobile Launch (March 2023)





Many new phone launch on March 2023 will take place like Huawei P60 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A74 5G, etc. Get ready to expect something unique and advanced specifications on these phones.





New Mobile Launch (February 2023): FAQ





1. Which brands will come up with a new phone launch in February?

Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Poco, etc will launch in February.





2. What are the latest and new mobile launches of 2023?





Vivo X90 Series

OnePlus 11R

Samsung Galaxy S23

Redmi Note 12 Series





3. Which mobile is best in quality?

All mobile phone comes up with the best in quality however, Apple Iphone tops the list.





4. How much GB RAM is best for mobile?

At least 4 GB RAM is the best for mobile phones.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.