Latest Vivo Phones in India: The Perfect Blend Of Great Features And Design

Latest Vivo Phone: It is one of the leading smartphone companies that has been ruling the market for many years. Vivo was established in 2009 in Dongguan, China and Their mobile phones are the perfect blend of amazing features, design, and camera quality. Vivo phones are available with basic and premium smartphones that are backed with greater specifications that allow you to choose as per your budget.





It is one of the best smartphone brands that also has many customization options with the FunTouch operating system and is a good mobile phone brand to invest in. Here are the latest Vivo phones in India that you need that you can buy online from Amazon.





Read More: Best Samsung Mobiles Phones in India.







New Vivo Phones in India

Here are the top 5 Vivo Phones that you need to check, select from the top-notch options available online on Amazon.





This Vivo V23 Mobile comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space and it is one of the best 5G smartphones that you can buy. It has a 64 MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos.

Buy Now

Its 4200 mAh battery allows you to take more selfies and you can play your favorite game for a long time. It is available in a stardust black color which is very attractive. Vivo V23 Mobile Price: Rs 26,148.







This Vivo T1 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor that allows you to work more smoothly and faster. The 50 MP main and 16 MP front camera offers amazing selfies and photos along with other additional camera features.

Buy Now

It is one of the best Vivo phones which has a 5000 mAh battery for long hours of gaming or enjoying your favorite show on TV. Vivo 1T Mobile Price: Rs 17,990.







It is one of the best smartphones under 20000 that comes with a 13 MP main and 5 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos. It comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display to watch your favorite movie show on a smartphone with better HD quality.





Buy Now

It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space which can be expandable, it is also loaded with 10W fast charging along with a 5000 mAh battery which makes it one of the best gaming phones under a budgeted price range. Vivo Y16 Mobile Price: Rs 12,499.







It is one of the premium Vivo phones that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space. It is loaded with an AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for better performance. Its 64 MP main and 44 MP front camera with spotlight selfies along with the dual video for taking brighter selfies even in dark areas.

Buy Now

The 7nm Octa-Core MediaTek processor boosts the performance and makes it one of the best Vivo phones that allows the app to open in mili seconds. Vivo V21 Mobile Price: Rs 25,990.







This Vivo smartphone is one of the top-selling phones that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with an FHD display for a better viewing experience. The 50 MP main and 16 MP selfie camera allows you to click outstanding images and selfies.

Buy Now

The FunTouch operating system 12.0 makes it work more efficiently and smoother. The 5000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging allows for more binge-watching videos and more. Vivo Y75 Mobile Price: Rs 21,990.





Explore more Latest Vivo Phones in India on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.