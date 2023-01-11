iQOO Phones To Buy in 2023: Attractive Design With Outstanding Performance At Affordable Price

iQOO Phones: The smartphone market is big and there are a number of brands available like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, realme, and iQOO. iQOO is one of the fastest-growing mobile phone brands, it is a sub-brands of Vivo that is quite famous for its phones. Due to their good design and outstanding performance, this brand's smartphones are high in demand. These iQOO phones are loaded with long-lasting batteries with fast charging support.





iQOO phones are focused on processors and most of its customers purchase an iQOO smartphone to play games and perform gravy duty tasks. They also come with great cameras for taking pictures and selfies and the brand has Vivo’s Pan India-level service support for any after-sale problems. If you are looking for an iQOO phone to buy in 2023, then check out these top picks that are best to buy.





Best iQOO Mobile Phones in India (January 2023)

Here are the best smartphones from iQOO brands that are good to buy in 2023. Select as per the budget and features.





iQOO Z6 comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage that comes with an FHD+ AMOLED display for enhanced touch response making it one of the best smartphones under 20000. This Z6 is equipped with a 50 MP Al rear camera that comes with a variety of smart AI cameras which are effective to capture wonderful moments.

It comes with the Snapdragon 680 Processor for an amazing gaming experience along with binge-watching for long hours and is one of the most attractive smartphones to buy. iQOO Mobile Price: Rs 14,499.





It is one of the best iQOO phones that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space. It is one of the top-selling smartphones of iQOO that comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor for power-packed performance and making it one of the best gaming phones in India.

Its 64 MP OIS camera makes it one of the best camera phones in the 30000. Its 80W fast charger charges 50% of its battery in just 12 minutes and is also loaded with a 120 Hz E4 AMOLED display for better binge-watching. iQOO Neo 6 Mobile Price: Rs 29,999.





This iQOO 7 comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage along with a 48 MP OIS main camera for taking amazing selfies and photos. It is loaded with 6000mm graphite layer full coverage liquid cooling technology that makes it one of the best iQOO phones to buy for gamers.





The 66W flash charger with a 4400 mAh battery is quite good for all-day work and gaming and making it one of the best 5G smartphones to buy. iQOO 7 Mobile Price: Rs 24,990.







iQOO 9 Pro 5G is one of the flagship smartphones that comes with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage and a high-performance best iQOO phone. Experience the fastest speed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 4 nm processor and the 50 MP GN5 capture the life essence for clicking selfies and photos.

The 3D ultrasonic large Fingerprint sensor provides better security with faster unlocking speed making it one of the best mobile phones in India. iQOO 9 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 64,990.







This iQOO Z6 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 778G and comes with an Octa-Core processor that adapts the 6nm process that also comes with a liquid cooling system that intelligently senses the heat source and offers optimal cooling.

It also comes with 4D gaming vibration with a Linear motor that identifies the scene intelligently and provides specific vibration that offers the ultimate gaming experience and making it one of the best gaming phones to buy. iQOOZ6 Mobile Price: Rs 23,999.





FAQs: iQOO Phones





Which company phone is iQOO?

iQOO is the sub-brand of Vivo and operates in India as a separate entity.





Is iQOO a good phone?

It is one of the reputed smartphone brands in India that has a wide range of mobile phones for every budget.





