Gaming Smartphones Under 20000: Top Mobile Phones from Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, and More

Gaming Smartphones Under 20000: With the gaining popularity with every passing year, gaming smartphones have become much of the norm although, you can also play games on a normal smartphone, you do not get the experience unless you play them on gaming phones. These best gaming smartphones come with high refresh rate displays, superior RAM configuration, and flagship processors.





As there are lots of brands available in the market, it is difficult to choose. But there we are giving you the 5 best gaming smartphones under 20000. Check out and select the best one.



Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in the world, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expandable up to 1TB. It comes with a 1-year manufacturing warranty from the date of purchase.

It came with Android 12 with One UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa-Core Processor with 6.6-inch FHD and LCD. It comes with a 50MP+5MP+2MP camera setup. It has more than 15 Million colors. The 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery makes the gaming experience more for long hours and it is one of the best gaming phones under 20000 in 2022. The 850 Exynos processor offers unmatched power and efficiency. Samsung Galaxy M13 Price: 11,999.





This Tecno POVA 3 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expandable up to 1TB. One of the finest gaming mobile smartphones with India's first 7000 mAh battery with a 33W flash charger. It offers 14 hours of game-playing time with 30 hours of video play.

It comes with a triple AI camera that records the beauty of life with a super night mode with professional shooting modes. Tecno is one of the trusted brands in India with more than 1 cr user. The Mediatek Helio G88 Octa-Core processor with hyper engine 2.0 gaming technologies. Tecno POVA 3 Price: 9,999.

Redmi is one of the leading smartphone brands, this mobile phone under 20000 comes with a 50MP Quad rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, and 13MP front camera for a greater camera experience. It is available in an ergonomic design that feels great in hand.

The 5000mAh battery provides a better gaming experience with a 33W fast charger with Type-C connectivity. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-Core with a 6nm processor offers great speed. Available in Horizon Blue color, it has a 108 Hz touch response rate and has multiple Graphite sheets for heat dissipation while playing games for long hours. Redmi Note 11 Price: 11,999.







OnePlus is known for its amazing touch response rate, this OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes with AI scene enhancement with dual-View video with night portrait and Panorama modes. It has a 64MP main, a 2MP Depth lens with a 2MP Macro lens, and a 16MP front camera.

It has inbuilt Alexa open apps that control smart home devices, the Alexa app, and complete the hands-free setup to get started. The Snapdragon 695 chipset is 5G ready and comes with an energy-efficient Octo-Core for more gaming timing and streaming. The 5000 mAh with 33W supercharger for a better gaming experience makes it one of the best smartphones under 20000. . OnePlus Nord CE Price: 18,999.







This iQOO Z6 comes with Snapdragon 695 5G with a mobile platform that allows you to level up your performance with the efficient 6nm process and it comes with 15% improved GPU performance as compared to Snapdragon 690G.





It comes with a 5-Layer cooling system that can sense the heat source and intelligently adapt the optimal cooling solution which can effectively cool down the phone. It is also equipped with a 50MP eye-focus main camera design to tackle the out-of-focus problem. iQOO Z6 Price: 15,499.







