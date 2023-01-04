Best Vivo Phones To Buy in 2023: Perfect Choice To Invest in A Smartphone

Best Vivo Phones: The brand was established in 2009 the brand based in Dongguan, China. They are known for their low-cost to premium range smartphones and currently, the company is ruling the Indian market. Whether you are looking for a basic phone with limited features or a premium smartphone that is backed with great specs, Vivo Offers you all.





They also offer customization options as it comes with the Funtouch Operating system. If you are looking for a smartphone, then here are the best Vivo Phones to buy in 2023 that are a perfect blend of amazing features along with the best camera quality for taking tremendous photos and selfies. Here are the 5 best Vivo smartphones to grab.





Best Vivo Phones in India

Here is the best Vivo smartphones that are suited for every budget along with premium options to buy online. Select the best among all.





It is one of the top-selling smartphones that comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage space along with 64 MP main and 44 MP front camera along with additional features for making the images and selfies more beautiful.





Vivo V20 is one of the best camera phones under 30000 that is also loaded with a capacitive touchscreen with 2400x1080 pixels resolution. The 4000 mAh battery allows for a better working and gaming experience. Vivo V20 Mobile Price: Rs 23,269.







This Vivo Y33T is available with a sleek and slip design and it is a lightweight smartphone that you can carry around comfortably. It is one of the best Vivo phones under 20000 that comes with a 50 MP main and 16 Mp front camera for taking extraordinary photos and selfies.

The 5000 mAh battery allows you to binge-watch for a longer time and it also comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. Enjoy a smoother working experience with Funtouch 12 Operating system based on Android 11 with Snapdragon 680 Octa Core processor. Vivo Y33T Mobile Price: Rs 17,990.







It is one of the most affordable smartphones that comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage space which is perfect for basic usage like calling and all. It is also loaded with a 13 MP main and 8 MP front camera that makes it one of the best mobile phones under 10000.





Vivo Y15s is a great smartphone for basic usage and the 13 MP camera allows you to click amazing photos and selfies. Vivo Y15s Mobile Price: Rs 9,499.







Vivo V23 is one of the premium mobile phones that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a 6.44 inch full HD display. It is one of the best Vivo camera phones that comes with 64 MP main with 50+8 MP dual front camera for taking amazing photos and selfies with your friends and family.

It is available with a super handy design and overall one of the best Vivo phones in India to buy in 2023. Vivo V23 Mobile Price: Rs 26,939.







This Vivo Y75 is available with an attractive design along with a 50 MP main and 44 MP front camera for taking amazing pictures. Enjoy long hours of gaming with a 4050 mAh battery and 44W super-fast charging which makes it one of the best smartphones under 20000.

It is available with a hybrid Dual SIM and Funtouch 12 operating system for a smoother and faster user experience. Vivo Y75 Mobile Price: Rs 19,999.





