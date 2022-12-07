Best Smartphone Under 25000: Flagship Performance 5G Mobile Phones Under Budget

Best Smartphone Under 25000: Choosing a smartphone in today's world is not an easy task, The market is flooded with a wide range of options from various brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, and more. These are the trusted names in the mobile phone market and have premium and basic features smartphones.





Here we are sharing with you the complete details about the best smartphone under 25000. These are the most popular options available online that you need to check before buying anything. Grab the best suited as per your budget and on the basis of features and performance.







Best Smartphone Under 25000 in India

Here are the top-notch picks of the best mobile phones under 25000 from famous brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, and more.





This Samsung M55 is one of the 5G smartphones that comes with a 1280 Octa Core Processor along with 1080x2400 pixels protected by Gorilla glass 5 which makes it the best Samsung smartphone in India. It is loaded with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space and a 6000 mAh battery that allows you to play games for a longer period of time.







This Samsung Galaxy M33 has the latest Android v12.0 with a One UI operating system that makes it works smoother and better and makes it one of the best 5G phones under 25000. Samsung M33 Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.











OnePlus is one of the leading smartphones in India and this Nord CE 2 GB smartphone is one of the selling mobiles. It is loaded with an AI-infused triple camera with a 64 MP primary camera and 16 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies along with selfie shooters and is powered by an in-house algorithm.











It is also equipped with a triple card slot for 2 5G sim and 3rd for SD card. The 45oo mAh battery allows you to work more and play more games without thinking about charging which makes it one of the best smartphones in 2022. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Mobile Price: Rs 24,999.





This Vivo Y21 comes with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies. This Vivo Y21 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space with the Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system which is based on Android 11 for smoother and faster working.





It is one of the best Vivo smartphones that comes with a 5000 mAh battery along with 18 W fast charging. Vivo Y21 Mobile Price: Rs 12,689.







OPPO is one of the leading mobile phone brands in India that has a wide range of options for every budget whether you are looking for an affordable or for a premium, they have everything in their store for you.

It is one of the best smartphones under 25000 which is loaded with ultra slim realtor design with industry-first Fiberglass-leather design and orbit light for notifications. OPPO F21 Mobile Price: Rs 21,999.







This realme Narzo 50 Pro has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space with a 48 MP main camera and 16 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and pictures.





It is one of the best gaming phones at an affordable price that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Super AMOLED display for a better viewing experience. Experience the great charging speed with a 33 W charger and play games for a longer period of time with a 5000 mAh battery. Realme Narzo 50 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 21,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.