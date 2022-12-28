Best Smartphone Under 15000: Limited High End Mobiles Under Budget

Best Smartphone Under 15000: The time has gone when smartphones are limited to a certain segment of premium users who could afford to buy a phone worth 30000 or above. Thanks to the technology that makes the market more competitive and brings a number of options in every price segment, smartphones under 15000 are one of the most preferred among Indian customers.





As mobile phone makers have already shifted their focus to this segment to offer good hardware specification, superior design, and more under the same price range. Samsung, Redmi, OPPO, and other leaders are providing the best in quality smartphones under a budgeted price range. Here are the top picks for the best smartphone under 15000 that you need to consider.





Best Smartphone Under 150000 in India

Here is the best mobile phone under 15000 that is valued for money and comes with greater specifications as compared to previous ones.

Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, this Samsung M13 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with a 50 MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos.

It is one of the best Samsung phones under 150000 that has a 6000 mAh battery which allows you to play more games and work on the phone. It allows you to watch your favorite stories come alive on this stunning 6.6-inch display. Samsung M13 Mobile Price: Rs 13,999.







It is one of the best smartphones under 15000 from Redmi. It is loaded with a 48 MP Quad camera array with ultra-wide and macro lenses for taking stunning pictures and selfies. It is loaded with a 5020 mAh battery for playing unlimited games and getting the best gaming experience with a high-performance Helio G85 processor.





It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect against accidental drops and scratches. This Redmi Note 9 is one of the best smartphones which is available at an affordable price. Redmi Note 9 Mobile Price: Rs 13,490.







It is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India and this Oppo A31 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with a 12+2+2MP triple rear camera along with an additional camera feature for clicking amazing selfies and photos.

It is one of the best mobile phones under 15000 in India that comes with 4230 mAh for playing long-hour games and the 2.3 GHz Octa Core Processor brings out the smoothest performance. Oppo A31 Mobile Price: Rs 11,990.







It is one of the best 5G smartphones under 15000 and comes with the world’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor that allows you to level up your performance with confidence.





It is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery for better performance while playing games or binge-watching your favorite show. This iQOO Z6 is one of the best-selling smartphones in India. iQOO Z6 Mobile Price: Rs 13,999.







This Nokia G20 comes with a 48 MP Quad camera with a powerful AI imaging code and OZO audio. It has been powered by the MediaTek G35 processor and it has been equipped with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space.

It is one of the latest mobile phones under 15000 that comes from one of the leading smartphone brands in India. Nokia G20 Mobile Price: Rs 12,750.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.