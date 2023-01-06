Best Smartphone Under 10000: Value For Money Android Mobile Phones To Buy In 2023

Best Smartphone Under 10000: Expensive smartphones are often more interesting in feature and specification viewpoint, but the real volumes flow in the budgeted segment. With more data becoming more affordable, many Indians can now afford to get into the smartphone world and now mobile phones are available at an affordable price that comes with a wide range of features.





The new-age mobile phones come with high-resolution screens, better cameras, fingerprint sensors along with 4 G connectivity under a budgeted price range.





If you are looking for a budgeted mobile phone, then the best smartphone under 10000 is a good-to-go category. Here we have shared some of the top picks that you can buy online from Amazon. Select on the basis of features, brand, and more.





Best Smartphone Under 10000 in India

Here is the list of best phones under 10000 that you can grab from Amazon. Select the best-budget smartphone that is worth buying in 2023.

This Samsung M04 mobile phone comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space along with a 13 MP main and 5 MP front camera for taking good quality photos and selfies. It is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery for long hours binge watching making it one of the best Samsung phones in India under a budgeted price.

Get the best gaming experience with the MTK P35 processor making it one of the best phones to buy online from Amazon. Samsung M04 Mobile Price: Rs 9,499.





Redmi is one of the leading smartphones in India, this Redmi 9A comes with a 13 MP main and 5 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos. It is loaded with 5000 mAh battery for playing long hours of games and making it one of the best smartphones under 10000.





It comes with high performing Helio G25 for making it smoother and its 32 GB storage staples can be expandable up to 512 GB. Redmi 9A Mobile Price: Rs 6,499.







Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India, this realme narzo 30A comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage space that can be expandable up to 1 TB. It comes with a 48 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking extraordinary selfies and photos.

The 5000 mAh battery allows you to binge-watch and play online games more to enjoy your spare time. It is one of the best mobile phone 10000 that you can buy online from Amazon. Realme narzo Mobile Price: Rs 9,999.







Tecno Spark is one of the top-selling smartphone brands in this category that has good-quality mobile phones. It comes with a 13 MP rear dual camera and an 8 MP front camera for taking good-quality selfies and photos. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage makes it faster and allows you to store more.

The 5000 mAh battery can stand up to 30 days long on standby and also allows you to play more hours of gaming which makes it one of the best smartphones under 10000. Tecno Spark Mobile Price: Rs 8,999.







This POCO C31 smartphone comes with a 13 MP main and 5 MP front camera for taking good quality selfies. It is one of the best smartphones in India in this price range that comes with a 5000 mAh battery for better binge-watching and playing long hours of gaming.

The HD display with a 6.53-inch size allows you to enjoy a better viewing experience with a mobile phone. POCO C31 Mobile Price: Rs 7,998.





