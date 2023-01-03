Best Samsung Phones To Buy in 2023: Feature-Packed Smartphones That Stand True To Their Price

Best Samsung Phones: Smartphones have become one of the crucial parts of everyone’s life and it is essential to pick the best among all. Samsung is one of the leading brands in this category and it was founded back in 1969 as Samsung Electric Industries in Suwon, South Korea. They released their first smartphone back in 2009 and since then they became one of the market leaders with a huge customer base. No matter what the budget, their mobile phones are available from 10000 to 1 Lakh.





Their mobile phones are featured packed and stand true to their prices and the company comes among the biggest players in this category. Beyond flagship, Samsung smartphones include everything from unique foldable to more affordable budget models.





If you are looking for an upgrade, then here are the 5 best Samsung phones to buy in 2023 that come with advanced cameras and better displays for taking amazing selfies and binge-watching your favorite show in HD. Select the best smartphones as per your budget and the features that you want.





Read More: 10 Best Samsung Mobile Phones in India.





Best Samsung Phones in India

Here is the list of Samsung's best mobile phones that you should check and buy online from Amazon.





It is one of the premium smartphones that comes with an S pen so that you can write comfortably. It comes with the first 4nm faster processor with the most powerful chipset and one of the best 5G smartphones in India.

Check Here

Its dynamic AMOLED 2x display helps to improve outdoor visibility with up to 1750 nits in peak brightness. It is loaded with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage along with the most advanced pro-grade camera for taking amazing photos and selfies. Samsung S22 Ultra Mobile Price: Rs 1,09,999.







Here is another premium mobile phone from Samsung that comes with an S pen that allows you to write on the phone. It comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage impressively and displays that make your binge-watching better and level up your gaming experience.





Check Here

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 is one of the best Samsung phones that comes with a Pro grade camera for taking extraordinary selfies and photos even on dark nights. It is the first foldable phone that comes with IPX8 water resistance. Samsung Z Fold 4 Mobile Price: Rs 1,54,998.







It is one of the best smartphones in India that comes with a 5000 mAh battery for a better gaming experience. It is available with a 6.5 Super AMOLED display along with a 64 MP camera with OIS technology.

Check Here

The powerful 5nm Octa-Core processor brings out the best working and online watching experience. It is one of the best Samsung phones under 40000. Samsung A53 Mobile Price: Rs 33,499.







It is one of the best smartphones under 20000 that comes with a 6000 mAh battery that allows you to listen to music, watch movies, and click photos for a longer time. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 13 band support for a true 5G experience.





Check Here

It comes with power cool technology with the latest v12.0 UI operating system that makes it one of the best Samsung phones in India. It also comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate for a smoother and stutter-free viewing experience. Samsung M33 Mobile Price: Rs 19,499.







It is one of the best smartphones under 15000 that comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space along with a 6000 mAh battery for a better gaming experience. It has a 50 MP main and an 8 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos.





Check Here

It is the best Samsung phone for multitasking and is loaded with seamless connectivity for auto data switching and more. Samsung M13 Mobile Price: Rs 11,999.





Explore more best Samsung phones on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.