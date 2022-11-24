10 Best Samsung Mobile Phones in India: Enjoy Multitasking, Heavy Gaming, And Bing Watching Videos

Best Samsung Mobile Phones in India: Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, the South-Korean giant offers mobile phones from the budget segment to premium flagship mobiles. Their smartphone comes with custom skin OneUI and it has recently announced four years of security updates for many of its devices.





No matter what the budget 10,000 or 1 Lakh, the smartphone company ensures all their mobile phones are feature-packed and stand up to their prices. If you are looking for a Samsung mobile phone, then check out the top picks that we have mentioned below which are suitable for every budget.







Best Samsung Mobile Phones 2022

Here are the best Samsung mobile phones that are available online and offline in India. These Samsung mobiles are loaded with all the latest features with advanced cameras. Check them all and select the best mobile phone in India from Samsung.















Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, this Galaxy S22 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. Although it is quite expensive, the specifications are worth it and make it one of the best Samsung smartphones.





It has been powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and it can handle multitasking, heavy gaming, binge-watching, and everything quite smoothly. This Samsung phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 45 W fast charging which charges the phone faster. Samsung S22 Plus Mobile Price: Rs 84,999.















This Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 108 MP Quad Camera setup with exciting features like a single take, object eraser, and photo remaster. The 6 NM Octa-core processor will offer unmatched performance and has a vapor cooling chamber to super cool all day long.





It comes with a fingerprint and face sensor for better security and comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has a 5000 mAh battery for better performance. Samsung M53 Mobile Price: Rs 26,499.







This new Samsung mobile comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage that can be expandable up to 1 TB. This phone works with boasts lighting and 5 G connectivity that always keeps you on par with the world.





It has been powered by Snapdragon 778G and features virtual expansion technology and it allows you to elevate your experience in the digital world. Samsung A73 Mobile Price: Rs 38,800.















This Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a pro-grade camera that makes your night epic with nightography. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space with a 4 nm processor with one of the most powerful chipsets.





It is available in a sleek design in a wide range of colors and is one of the best smartphones from the Samsung brand. Samsung S22 Mobile Price: Rs 52,999.















This Samsung smartphone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, it is 5G ready powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa Core processor with Android 11.0 operating system with dual 5 5G SIM.





It has a triple rear camera setup of 12 MP dual pixel, 1.8 wide rear camera, 8 MP OIS, and 32 MP front camera. The 4500 mAh battery allows you a better gaming phone experience with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Samsung S20 Mobile Price: Rs 32,990.















This Samsung smartphone M13 comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space, it has a 6000 mAh battery for better gaming and working experience. It has a 50 MP 5MP 2 MP triple camera setup with an 8 MP front camera.





It is one of the best smartphones under 20000 from Samsung which is loaded with all the latest features and it comes with multiple layered security that protects your phone. Samsung M13 Mobile Price: Rs 11,999.















This M32 Samsung Galaxy comes with 6.4 inches super AMOLED with effective brightness mode and it has been protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It has 64 MP with a 20 MP front camera with a monster 6000 mAh battery for enhanced gaming and working experience. It is available in a light blue and black color that attracts all the attention and makes it one of the best Samsung mobiles in India. Samsung M32 Mobile Price: Rs 15,499.















This Samsung mobile new model Galaxy F22 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space which can be expandable up to 1 TB and also has an HD+ display with a 6.4-inch screen. The camera of this Samsung mobile has a 48 MP rear and 13 MP front camera for clicking amazing photos. It is one of the best mobile phones under 20000. Samsung F22 Mobile Price: Rs 12,699.















It comes with a 5000 mAh long-lasting battery and has an 8 MP rear and 5 MP front camera. The 1.6 GHz Octa Core Processor offers high performance with the help of Android Go 11.0 OS which makes it one of the best smartphones under 10000. Samsung A03 Mobile Price: Rs 7,970.















This Galaxy M33 5G smartphone comes with a 5 nm processor with voice focus and a 6000 mAh battery. The 5 nm processor delivers impeccable speed and performance. It has 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space. Samsung M33 Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.





