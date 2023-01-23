Best Phone Under 40000: Premium Smartphones With Flagship Performance

Best Phone Under 40000: The New age smartphones are available with a premium experience under the 40000 Price segment. Many of the leading phone brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, and more offer a wide range of models that are loaded with great cameras, HD displays, and long-lasting batteries.





Most of them come with 5G Network connectivity, higher RAM configuration, powerful chipsets, and more that make them the leading phones to offer flagship performance. If you are planning to upgrade or want to buy a new phone, then here are the best Phone Under 40000 that are known for their outstanding performance and are the best value for money. We have given indepth research on these mobile phones that are best suited to buy in 2023.





Best Phone Under 40000: Top Smartphones To Buy in 2023

Here is the best mobile under 40000 that is known for its amazing quality camera, display, and long-lasting battery for long hours of binge-watching and game-playing.





OnePlus 10R 5G ( 8GB RAM, 128GB)

OnePlus is the top-selling phone brand in India. This OnePlus 10R comes with a 5000 mAh battery along with 80W Super VOOC for fast charging. It is loaded with a 50 MP main and 16 MP front camera for clicking amazing photos and selfies.

It is one of the top-selling OnePlus Phones that come with a 6.7-inch display along with 2400x1080 pixels for battery display quality. It has a special feature of Hyperboost gaming engine making it one of the best mobile under 40000. OnePlus 10R Phone Price: Rs. 32,999.







Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB)

Samsung S20 5G Smartphone is one of the best-selling phones of the Samsung brand. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a triple rear camera with a 32 MP front camera for taking tremendous quality photos and selfies.

It is one of the best Phone under 40000 that comes with a 4500 mAh battery for long hours of binge-watching and playing games online. It is one of the best Samsung Phones that come with a 120 Hz refresh rate making it faster. Samsung S20 Phone Price: Rs. 34,990.







iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB)

It is one of the best 5G smartphones that come from the iQOO brand. This iQOO Z6 comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage along with Snapdragon 778 with an Octa-core processor that adopts a 6nm process making it smoother for better performance.

It is one of the best Phone under 40000 which has been equipped with a 64 MP main triple rear camera for clicking amazing photos and selfies. Its 66W flash charger allows you to charge 50% in just 18 Minutes. iQOO Z6 Phone Price: Rs. 27,999.







Vivo V23 Pro 5G(12GB RAM, 256GB)

Vivo is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. This Vivo V23 comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage and it is one of the best mobile under 40000 that you can buy. Vivo V23 is a premium phone that is known for its flagship performance.

It is one of the best Vivo Phone that you can buy in 2023 for a better gaming experience and one of the best 5G smartphones. Vivo V23 Pro Phone Price: Rs. 36,299.







Oppo F21 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB)

Oppo F21 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a 64 MP triple camera for taking good quality pictures and selfies. It is one of the best phone under 40000 that comes with an ultra-slim Retro design making it more attractive.

The 4500 mAh battery allows you to work and listen to more music making it one of the best Oppo New phone to buy. It is loaded with an FHD+AMOLED punch hole display with 2400x1080 pixels for a better viewing experience. Oppo F21 Pro Phone Price: Rs. 25,999.





FAQs: Best Phone Under 40000





1. Which phone is best under 40k?

All of the above-mentioned Phone under 40000 are premium and flagship phones.





2. Which OnePlus phone is best for the camera?

The OnePlus 10R is one of the best camera phones to buy. It is a top selling 5G smartphone that you can buy online from Amazon.





3. Which is a long-lasting mobile phone?

Samsung smartphones are known for their long-lasting life as compared to others. This Samsung S20 5G Smartphone is one of the best of all.





4. What is the most popular phone in India?

Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo phones are the most popular and trusted brands in India.





