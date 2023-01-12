10 Best Phone Under 30000: Smartphones Loaded With Flagship Camera And Multiple Features

10 Best Phone Under 30000: The Indian smartphone market is huge, multiple brands offer a wide range of mobile phones with various price ranges. As the prices of flagship phones skyrocketed, Indian consumers are now turning their attention towards mid-range and premium mid-range phones.





Brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, and realme, are coming with good smartphones, their mobile phones are loaded with good cameras, 5G connectivity, ungraded features, and long battery life for better binge-watching.





If you are looking for the best smartphone under a budget price range or unsure about choosing the right among all, then check out the best phone under 30000. These are 10 mobile phones that are good to go.

It's time to upgrade your smartphone.





Best Phone Under 30000 in India

Here is the list of the 10 best smartphone under 30000 that are loaded with great cameras, upgraded features, and long battery life.





Samsung is one of the leading smartphone brands. This Samsung M53 is a 5G smartphone that comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It is loaded with a segment-best camera with a 108 MP Quad camera setup along with exciting features for taking good selfies and photos making it one of the best Samsung Phones in 2023.

This Samsung phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery for enjoying longer gaming and is also loaded with a Super AMOLED Plus display for an amazing viewing experience. Samsung M53 Phone Price: Rs 25,999.







OnePlus is one of the top-selling 5G smartphone brands in India, this OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 50 MP main and 32 MP front camera for taking extraordinary photos and selfies. It is loaded with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection and making it one of the best phone under 30000.

It comes with an Oxygen operating system along with a 4500 mAh battery for long hours of binge watching making it one of the best smartphones. OnePlus Nord 2T Phone Price: Rs 28,999.







Vivo Phones are known for their amazing quality camera that also comes with upgraded features. This Vivo V23 comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space and a 64 MP main and 50 MP front camera for taking mesmerizing photos and selfies making it one of the best camera phone under 30000.

It is one of the best Vivo Phones to buy in 2023 that comes with a 4200 mAh battery and Mediatek 920 processor for smoother and faster working. Vivo V23 Phone Price: Rs 26,938.







Xiaomi is one of the largest smartphone-selling brands in India. They are known for their mobile phones that are loaded with a number of features with great camera quality under-budgeted price range.

This Xiaomi 11i comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with a 108 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking amazing photos and selfies. The 4500 mAh battery allows you to play more games and binge watch making it one of the best phone under 3000. Xiaomi 11i Phone Price: Rs. 26,999.







Nothing Phone 1 comes with 128 GB of storage, 8 GB RAM, 50 MP main camera along with added camera features for clicking and editing world-class images.





It is one of the newest editions to the market and one of the best phone under 30000 to buy in 2023.







Redmi Phones are the top-selling smartphone brand in India, this Redmi Note 12 Pro is a 5G smartphone that comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with 50 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking good quality selfies and photos.

It is one of the best Redmi Mobile to buy in 2023 that comes with a 5000 mAh battery making it good for online gamers. This mobile phone is compatible with 10 5G bands. Redmi Note 12 Pro Phone Price: Rs 27,999.







Here is another smartphone for OnePlus, it comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space that also comes with 64 MP main and 16 MP front camera along with additional camera features making it one of the best OnePlus Phone to buy in 2023.

This OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with a 6.59-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate along with Oxygen OS based on Android 12 for smoother and faster working and a 5000 mAh battery for long battery life. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Phone Price: Rs 18,999.







It is one of the top selling best phones under 30000 that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with 870 Snapdragon with 7nm processor and it has been equipped with A77 for fast processing.

This iQOO Neo 6 comes with 64 OIS main camera with GW1P allowing you to take best quality selfies and photos and making it one of the best iQOO phone to buy in 2023. It also comes with an 80W Flash charger for fast charging. iQOO Neo 6 Phone Price: Rs 29,999.







Oppo is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India, this Oppo Reno 8 is a 5G smartphone that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. Taking amazing selfies and photos with a 50 MP main and 32 MP front camera along with additional camera features.

It is one of the best Android Phones that come with a 4500 mAh battery for long hours of binge-watching. Oppo Reno 8 Phone Price: Rs 28,999.







Realme smartphones are known for their great camera quality that comes with a 48 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking good quality photos and selfies making it one of the best camera phones under 30000.

It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with a 5000 mAh battery that allows you to take selfies all day long. Realme Narzo 50 Pro Phone Price: Rs 18,999.





FAQs: Best Phone Under 30000





Which brand of mobile is best under 30000?

Redmi, OnePlus, realme, Oppo, Vivo, and more offer the best brands of phones.





Which is the best phone to buy in 2023?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the top selling and best phone to buy in 2023.





Which phone has the best camera quality?

Samsung S21 Ultra 5G smartphone has the best camera quality.





