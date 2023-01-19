Best Phone Under 15000: Superior Design With Good Hardware Specification

Best Phone Under 15000: The Days have gone by when these smartphones are limited to a certain segment of premium users who could afford to buy a phone worth Rs. 30000 or above. Thanks to the new age technology and lots of competitors entering India that offer great smartphones between 10,000 to 15,000 price range which has been most preferred by Indian customers.





The new age mobile phones are available with an attractive design, good camera quality along with long battery life span and greater display. These smartphones come with a wide range of features that are available online on Amazon. If you are looking for a Best Phone under 15000, then here are the 5 top best phone under 15000 that you can check and upgrade right now.





Best Phone Under 15000: Top Smartphone To Buy in 2023

Here is the best mobile under 15000 that you can buy online from Amazon. They are loaded with upgraded features, great camera quality, along with long battery life.





Samsung Galaxy M13 ( 4GB, 64GB)

Samsung is one of the leading smartphone brands in India and this Samsung M13 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage along with a 6000 mAh battery for long hour binge watching. It is loaded with a 50 MP main and 5 MP front camera for taking selfies and photos of good quality.





It is one of the mobile under 15000 that is loaded with Android 12 UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core processor for a smoother working and playing experience at a budgeted price range mobile phone. Samsung M13 Phone Price: Rs. 10,999.







iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (4GB RAM, 64GB)

It is one of the top selling 5G smartphones that comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space along with the world’s first snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor that allows you to level up your gaming and working experience.





This iQOO Z6 comes with a 50 MP auto focus main camera along with a 5000 mAh battery for making long videos and more. This iQOO Phone is one of the best phone under 15000 that you can buy online from Amazon which is value for money. iQOO Z6 Phone Price: Rs. 12,999.







Redmi Note 11 (6GB RAM, 64GB)

Redmi Mobiles are one of the top selling smartphone brands in India that have a wide range of options to choose from. This Redmi Note 11 comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage along with 50 Main and 13 MP front cameras for taking mesmerizing photos and images.





It is one of the best phone under 15000 that you can grab online, this Redmi Phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery for longs of watching and playing games online. Redmi Note 11 Phone Price: Rs. 12,499.







OPPO A31 (6GB RAM, 128GB)

Oppo is one of the famous smartphone brands in the Indian market, this Oppo A31 comes with a 12+2+2MP triple rear camera along with an 8 MP front camera for taking good quality shots which makes it one of the best smartphones under 10000 that you can buy online in 2023.

It comes with a 2.3GHz Octa Core Processor that runs smoothly during games and video playback with reduced power consumption and is also available with attractive designs. Oppo A31 Phone Price: Rs. 11,990.





Realme Narzo 10 (4GB RAM, 128GB)

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. This Realme Nazro10 comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage that can be expandable up to 256 GB. It is loaded with a 48 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking extraordinary selfies and photos.

It is one of the best phone under 15000 that comes with a 5000 mAh battery for long hours of binge-watching. Realme Narzo 10 Phone Price: Rs. 12,890.





FAQs: Best Phone Under 15000





1. Which phone is best in the 15000 range?

Samsung M13 is one of the best Mobile under 15000 that is loaded with a wide range of features and good camera quality.





2. Which is the most powerful phone under 15000?

iQOO Z6 is one of the most powerful Phone under 15000 that comes with a 5000 mAh battery for long hours of playing games.





3. Which is the No 1 mobile brand in India?

Apple iPhone is the number one phone brand in India but their phones are not available under 150000.





