Best OnePlus Phones Under 30000 In India: Well known for offering both affordable and flagship mobile, OnePlus phones are an excellent choice for Android lovers. When talking about the best phones in India one cannot skip the OnePlus brand. The unique and different features of these phones make them apart from other smartphones. The best OnePlus phones in India have various models like OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 10R 5G, and the latest one is OnePlus 11 5G. With a user-friendly design, features, and smooth interface these smartphones are definitely one of the best phones in India.





In today's time, the competition for mobile phones is increasing every day. All brands want to come up with something new from their competitors. So if you are also looking to get the best phones in India at an affordable price then OnePlus is a great choice. You can get a variety of choices for phones under 30000. Contributing to a great battery life, the best OnePlus phones in India are also designed with great camera quality. You can click pictures or record videos like a pro.





Best OnePlus Phones Under 30000 In India





Everyone has a limited budget and they wish to get the best within that price range. If you are also seeking to get the best phones under 30000 in India then OnePlus has many options for you. Scroll down to explore some of the best OnePlus phones under 30000.













OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G





Your search to get the best phones under 3000 in India ends here. OnePlus Nord CE is powered by a powerful 6 GB RAM and there are two colors available in this model. These OnePlus phones come

with a 64MP main camera to give you amazing picture quality. The display features come in dark

mode. The picture resolution is 2412 x 1080 pixels and has a Snapdragon 695 5G processor that gives better speed while operating. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Price: Rs 18,999.





OnePlus Nord 2T 5G





The best OnePlus mobile phones in India. This is appreciated for its strong battery and amazing camera quality and is the best buy for affordable users. The AMOLED display screen size is 6.43





Inches and is designed with Corning gorilla glass to prevent this OnePlus phone from scratch. Photography fans might enjoy the unique offering with 50MP main camera. The refresh rate of this best phone in India is 90 Hz. OnePlus Nord 2T Price: Rs 28,999.





(Renewed) OnePlus 6T





With the pursuit to get the best OnePlus phones in India under 30000, you can check out this Renewed OnePlus 6T. There are three color variants available in this smartphone. You can unlock the





phone with the help of a fingerprint sensor so you do not have to remember those long passwords to unlock your phone. The offers OnePlus mobile phone has a dual nano SIM. (Renewed) OnePlus 6T Price: Rs 17,999.





(Renewed) OnePlus 5T





Purchase this stupendous and the best OnePlus phone that comes with a pixels resolution of 1080 x 2160. This also offers a massive battery of 3300mAH lithium providing a talk time of 33 hours. A

great option for users looking for affordable yet the best phones in India. This OnePlus phone has a strong build and an impressive display. Renewed) OnePlus 5T Price: Rs 12,997.





(Renewed) OnePlus 5





The best OnePlus phone under 3000 right now is this Renewed OnePlus 5. You can get a 5.5-inch display with a 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution. With all these features this phone ranks as one of the

best OnePlus phones in India. The processor is Snapdragon 835 and comes with a strong battery of 3300mAH lithium-polymer. (Renewed) OnePlus 5 Price: Rs 13,698.





Best OnePlus Phones Under 30000 In India: FAQ





1. When were OnePlus phones launched in India?

OnePlus launched itself in the Indian market in April 2014.





2. Which are the best OnePlus phones In India?

Check out the best OnePlus mobile





OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G





3. Which are the best OnePlus Phones Under 30000 in India?





OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

(Renewed) OnePlus 5T

(Renewed) OnePlus 6T





4. Which brand is the best phone in India?

Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus phones are the best phones in India





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.