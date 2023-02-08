Best OnePlus Phones To Look After OnePlus 11 Launch

OnePlus Phones are known to offer quality smartphones with advanced features at an affordable price. The portfolio now includes more than just a few flagship killers. OnePlus mobile has included all the features that are usually available on premium phones. The reason why they are popular is because of the budget-friendly price without compromising on the look and features. These mobile phones are appreciated for their battery life and stupendous camera quality.





At its Cloud 11 event, OnePlus unveiled a number of new products, including the OnePlus 11. These new OnePlus phones highlight was Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered OnePlus 11, which also comes with a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system and 100W fast charging. OnePlus mobile phones are upgraded from time to time with all the latest features in their new model. The OnePlus Nord phones are a great choice for users looking for affordable mobile. Compared to other smartphones OnePlus phones are cheaper.





Best OnePlus Phones









Which OnePlus mobile phone should you get? We know with so many options and models this might be a confusing one. So we have shortlisted a few of them. Do check it out!!

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G





Talking about the best OnePlus phones then Nord tops the list. Appreciated for its strong battery and amazing camera quality this phone is the best buy for affordable users. The refresh rate is 120





Hz and the picture resolution is 2412 x 1080 pixels. The offered phone comes with a display size of 6.59 Inches. OnePlus Nord Phone Price: Rs 18,999.





OnePlus Nord 2T 5G





Explore this OnePlus mobile that is midrange but its specifications are impressive. The phone has a 6.43-inches AMOLED display screen size and a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. OnePlus phones offer





a refresh rate of 90Hz. The storage is 8GB RAM and has a powerful battery of 4500 mAh. OnePlus Noprd 2T Price: Rs 28,999.





OnePlus 10T 5G





Check out these OnePlus Phones that have some special features like Image Sharpener, Video Color Enhancer, Screen Color Mode, Auto Brightness, Manual Brightness, Dark Mode, etc. The fingerprint





sensor helps you to unlock the phone without any passwords. Just a tap of your finger and you can open the phone. OnePlus 10T Price: Rs 55,999.





This OnePlus mobile has an amazing design and super fast charging. The excellent speakers help you to listen to songs with great clarity. The Snapdragon 8 processor offers great speed while





opening apps or browsing anything. It comes with a strong battery of 4800 mAh. OnePlus 10T Price: Rs 49,999.





OnePlus 11 5G





The newly launched OnePlus phones is packed with more powerful features and design the mn the previous one. You can pre-order this phone now as the phone will be released on 14th Feb. The





stylish color is unique and has a high storage capacity of 8 GB RAM. OnePlus 11 Price: Rs 56,999.





Best OnePlus Phones: FAQ





1. Which is the best OnePlus mobile?





OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G





2. Is OnePlus 11 phone launched?

Yes, the OnePlus 11 phone was launched on 7th Feb 2023.





3. Why are OnePlus phones so popular?

OnePlus phones are popular because of their powerful specifications at the best price.





4. Which model of OnePlus phone is cheaper?

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is mid-range and can suit users with a medium budget.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.