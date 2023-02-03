Best OnePlus Phones In India

Best OnePlus Phones: Are you looking to get a brand-new smartphone? Then you can consider OnePlus mobile phones as they are handy and comes in every budget. There are different models like OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and lots more. These flagship killer phones tend to excel at pure performance.

By Sneha Singh
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 10:11 AM IST
Minute Read
Best OnePlus Phones | Image Source: Unsplash

The best OnePlus phones provide an alternative to the Apple-Samsung monopoly. OnePlus is one of the greatest choices if you are looking for a smartphone at an affordable price. In less than ten years, OnePlus mobile has developed from a little-known start-up to a phone manufacturer with a dedicated audience all across the country. Some of the top-selling models are OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, etc. 


OnePlus phone was founded in December 2013. By packing as many high-end features as it can into its phones while keeping prices lower than those of Samsung and Apple's equivalent models, OnePlus mobile phones manage to pull off this trick. As the price of OnePlus flagships has gradually increased in recent years, so the company unveiled the cheap Nord series, which nevertheless manages to cram a few premium features into affordable phones. These mobile phones are suitable for everyone.

 

Best OnePlus Phones


Best OnePlus phones Price
 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G  Rs 28,999
 OnePlus Nord CE 2  Rs 18,999
 OnePlus 10T 5G  Rs 55,999
 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G  Rs 65,599
 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G  Rs 33,999


We have selected some of the best OnePlus mobile phone models in both budget-friendly and high-end versions. Let's explore them.


OnePlus Nord 2T 5G


The first one to make the list of the best OnePlus phone is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. A suitable option for mid-range budget buyers this smartphone has all the powerful features and an amazing camera

quality. The picture resolution is 2400 X 1080 pixels and the display size is 6.43 Inches. It also has a peak refresh rate of 90Hz. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs 28,999


OnePlus Nord CE 2


Check out this OnePlus phone that is packed with a battery of 5000 mAh. The Nord CE 2 is appreciated for its strong build quality and stupendous display. The processor featured here is the


snapdragon 695 5G. You can also get the feature of face unlock. There is the feature of dual view video to film simultaneously from both front and rear cameras. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Price: Rs 18,999.


OnePlus 10T 5G


This OnePlus 10T 5G has just about everything you could want in the best OnePlus phones. A high-range smartphone that offers a large storage capacity of 16 GB RAM. With a screen size of 6.7


inches and a 2412 X 1080 pixels resolution, this  OnePlus mobile offers impressive display quality. To offer the best picture quality the offers phone has a 16MP Front (selfie) camera. OnePlus 10T 5G Price: Rs 55,999.


OnePlus 10 Pro 5G


If you are looking for the best OnePlus phone in India at a higher range then check out this OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The phone has a 6.7-inch screen with an incredible 2K resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.


The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and runs Android 12. The processor is strong enough to withstand heavy use and multitask easily. This has a battery of 5,000mAh and supports both 50W and 80W super-fast wired charging. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Price: Rs 65,599.


OnePlus Nord 2T 5G


Purchase this OnePlus mobile that is designed in a stylish way to give an attractive look. The excellent camera and stunning display have gorilla glass to keep your phone safe from scratches.

The offered OnePlus phone has all the camera features like slow-motion captures, dual-view video, HDR, nightscape, portrait mode, etc. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs 33,999.


Best OnePlus Phones: FAQ


1. Which is the best OnePlus mobile?


Check out the best OnePlus mobile


  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • OnePlus 10R 5G
  • OnePlus 10T 5G


2. Why are OnePlus phones the best?

OnePlus phones offer a great battery life and excellent picture quality along with powerful features.


3. Which is the No 1 mobile brand?

Apple tops the list of the No 1 mobile brands.


4. Which OnePlus mobile phone is costly?

OnePlus 10T 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G are costly OnePlus mobile phones.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon

