Best OnePlus Phone in India: Premium Smartphones With Flagship Level Specifications

Best OnePlus Phone: The market is loaded with a loaded wide range of smartphone brands and OnePlus is one of the leading among all. It was founded in December 2013 in Shenzhen and is one of the largest smartphone producers in the world. The company claims to offer flagship-level specifications in its smartphones that are available at affordable prices.





We have done a bit of research about the best OnePlus phones in India and here are the top 5 mobile phones that you can buy online on Amazon. They are pocket-friendly and premium phones, it's time to enhance your smartphone experience.





Best OnePlus Phones in India

Here are the 5 best OnePlus mobile phones that you need to check if you are planning to buy a new phone.





This OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX766 along with a 32 MP front camera for taking extraordinary photos and selfies. It is loaded with additional camera features like AI scene enhancement, slow-motion capture, Nightscape, and more. The Ambient display will give you an amazing viewing experience.

It comes with a 4500 mAh battery that allows you to play more gaming on your phone and has Oxygen OS based on Android 12 for better and smoother performance. OnePlus Nord 2T Mobile Price: Rs 28,999.







It is one of the best smartphones under 20000 that comes with a 64 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking extraordinary photos and selfies. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space allow you to store more along with a 5000 mAh battery that allows you to play games for a longer period of time.

It is one of the best OnePlus smartphones that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor for a smoother working and gaming experience. OnePlus CE 2 Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.







It is one of the premium mobile phones that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with a 50 MP main and 16 MP front camera along with additional features like night mode, pro mode, smart scene recognition, portrait mode, and more.





Its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform along with a 4800 mAh battery allows you to work more and smoother which makes it the OnePlus best phone. OnePlus 10T Mobile Price: Rs 49,999.







It is a flagship performance smartphone from OnePlus, it is loaded with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a 48 MP main and 32 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos.





It is loaded with various display features like Nature Tone display, Video color enhancer, auto-brightness, and more along with a 5000 mAh battery for a long time playing and working. OnePlus 10 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 66,999.







It is one of the best OnePlus smartphones that comes with a 20 MP main and 16 MP front camera for clicking amazing photos and selfies. Its Oreo operating system with 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa Core processor for a smooth run.





This OnePlus mobile phone comes with a 3300 mAh battery with AMOLED 19.9 capacitive touchscreen with 2280x1080 pixels resolution. OnePlus 6 Mobile Price: 16,899.







