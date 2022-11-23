Best Mobiles Under 20000: Redmi, OnePlus, realme, OPPO, iQOO, Tecno, And Samsung Phones Under 20000

Best Mobiles Under 20000: Gone are the days when you have to spend a heft amount to purchase a good smartphone. Thanks to technology and globalization, you can now purchase a phone under 20000 that is versed with a good-enough camera, trending features, and appealing designs. But what are the considerations to choose phones under 20000? Since you have already mentioned your budget, it’s time to choose what kind of phone you are seeking. Are you the one who is obsessed with taking selfies? In that case, a mobile phone from Oppo will be ideal. Or if you’re a mobile gamer and are looking for a smartphone that can handle your hours of gaming activity without any glitch or overheating issues? Here, you can always choose from the Redmi and OnePlus brands. Similarly, for office purposes, Samsung phones are really considered high performing. And the list goes on.





If you’ll search the market thoroughly, you can easily find smartphones under 20000, mobile phones under 10000, and so on. So, for all those who are seeking budget phones, here’s a compiled list of the best purchase options available in the market:





Best Mobiles Under 20000: Top Rated Smart Phones Under 20000





Explore some of the best phones under 20000 from top brands like Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, realme, and so on. Take a fine look and choose what best suits your needs:











Starting with the most affordable mobile phone on the list. The Redmi 9 Activ is one of the most sold phones on Amazon. Versed with the powerful Octa-core Helio G35 processor, this Redmi smartphone has a processing speed of 2.3 GHz. Available with a 13+2 MP dual rear camera that has an AI portrait feature and a 5 MP front camera, this Redmi phone comes with a 5000 mAH large battery and 4 GB RAM.





Why Buy This?





Dual SIM (nano+nano)

6.53 inch HD Display Screen

Ideal For Multitasking

HyperEngine Game Technology

Android 10





Redmi 9 Activ Price: Rs 7,999









Another extremely popular option in the list of best mobiles under 20000. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a total value-for-money purchase alternative. Available with an impressive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 64 MP main camera, which is further enhanced with a 2 MP depth lens and 2 MP macro lens. Moreover, this OnePlus smartphone has a 16 MP selfie camera and is known for its appealing features like AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, night portrait, HDR, night vision, and many more.





Reasons To Buy?





6.59 Inches Wide Display

120 Hz Refresh Rate

2412 x 1080 Pixels Resolution

Oxygen OS based on Android 12

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor





OnePlus Nord 2 Price: Rs 18,999









The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition is surely going to win your heart vis-a-vis the best smartphone under 20000. With a dynamic 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup, this Samsung phone comes with a powerful 6000mAH lithium-ion battery. The storage space of this Samsung mobile is 128 GB while its RAM capacity is 6 GB. Available with 800 Nits high-brightness mode, this Samsung phone comes with a touchscreen display.



Why Get This?





Video Playtime of Up To 25 Hours

Music Playtime Up To 130 Hours

15W Charging

Classy Design And Finish

Android v12.0, One UI 4.1 operating system

MediaTek | Helio G80 Octa Core Processor







Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs 15,499









OPPO is one brand of mobile phone that selfie lovers just adore purchasing. The OPPO A74 is an excellent smartphone under 20000 range. Available with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, this OPPO phone comes with a 6.49 inches display screen that’s FHD in nature. Known for its punch-hole display properties, the OPPO A74 is backed by a 2 GHz Octa-core processor. You can rely on the playtime of this smartphone, owing to its durable 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery.





Features of OPPO A74:



Dual Sim (nano+nano)

LCD Display

Android v11.0 OS

48MP Quad Camera

AI Eye Comfort





OPPO A74 Price: Rs 14,990













Talking about budget phones, the Redmi 9A Sport is an inevitable purchase option to go with. Available with a reliable 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 processor, this Redmi phone is also backed by a powerful 5000mAH battery. In addition to this, the offered Redmi mobile phone comes with a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. You also get to access the 6,53 inch HD display with this Redmi 9A Sport that has 32 GB storage space and 2 GB RAM.





Specifications of Redmi 9A Sport:





Operating system: MIUI 12

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

720x1600 Pixels Resolution

Splash-Proof Design

TUV Certified





Redmi 9A Sport Price: Rs 6,999









Another epic smart phone under 20000, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is a viable purchase option to go with. Available in stylish aqua green color, the Samsung mobile phone comes with a 6000 mAh battery, which ensures its reliable backup while watching videos or listening to music. This Samsung smartphone comes with 128 GB storage space and 6 GB RAM, which can be further expanded up to 12 GB.





Reasons To Consider This:





50MP+5MP+2MP Triple Camera Setup

Android 12, One UI Core 4

Powerful Octa Core Processor

6.6 Inch FHD + Display

1080 x 2408 Pixels Resolution







Samsung Galaxy M13 Price: Rs 13,999













You will be surprised to know that realme narzo 50A is perhaps one of the most impeccable mobile phones under 20000, considering it has entered the Indian market most recently (as compared to other competitors). Versed with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, this realme smartphone comes with a 6000 mAh battery. Moreover, this realme phone has an impressive 50MP+2MP+2MP primary camera along with an 8 MP front camera.





Why Choose This?





60 Hz Refresh Rate

16 Million Colors

570 nits Brightness

269 PPI

6.5 Inch Display





realme narzo 50A Price: Rs 12,499









Don’t miss this iQOO vivo Z5 smartphone when navigating through the range of mobiles under 20000. Available with a 5000mAh battery and a powerful Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, this iQOO smartphone is known for its 44W FlashCharge technology. With an impressive refresh rate of 120 Hz, this iQOO mobile phone comes with a 64 MP AF main camera and a 16 MP front camera.





USP Of iQOO vivo Z5:





Camera With GW3 Sensor & f/1.79

Liquid Cooling System

Dual Speaker

Upgradable To Android 12

Appealing Aesthetics





iQOO vivo Z5 Price: Rs 18,990













Redmi Note 11 is another awesome option for smartphones under 20000. This Redmi phone comes with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor with a clock speed of up to 2.4 GHz. Available with a 50 MP high-resolution primary camera and a 16 MP front camera, this Redmi Note 11 has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. With an LCD display and MIUI 12.5 OS (that’s similar to Android 11), this Redmi smartphone is surely a worthy mobile to have.





Why Consider This?





5000mAH battery

Sunlight Display

Touch Response

90 Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

EVOL. Design





Redmi Note 11 Price: Rs 18,999







