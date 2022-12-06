Best Mobile Under 30000: Upgrade Your Smartphone With These Better Options

Best Mobile Under 30000: if you are willing to spend up to 30,000 on a new-age smartphone, then you can get yourself a phone that does it all. There is no need to compromise the camera quality and battery life and has all the latest features. Some of the leading brands offer a wide range of smartphones that you need to check before buying a mobile phone.





Check out the best mobile phone under 30000 here that comes from OnePlus, Vivo, realme, and more. Select on the basis of their performance, camera quality, battery life, and other reasons along with the budget. Grab the best one among the top picks that we have mentioned here.





Best Mobile Under 30000 in India

These are the latest smartphones from various brands like OnePlus, VIVO, And more. Select ads per your budget and as per the features.





OnePlus is one of the leading brands if you are looking for a smartphone. This OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 50 MP main and 32 MP front camera for taking amazon photos. It has special features like AI screen enhancement with AI highlight video and portrait mode with exciting filters.





Its ambient display with AI color enhancement and dark mode allows you to work in different modes and makes it one of the best mobile phones under 30000 from OnePlus. The 4500 mAh battery with an 80 W charger allows you to play more games for a longer time and if you are looking for a good quality smartphone, then grab this one. OnePlus Nord 2T Mobile Price: Rs 28,999.







The Vivo smartphones have been in the market for a very long time and they are known for their amazing camera and sound quality. This Vivo Y35 comes with a 50 MP main camera and 16 MP front camera along with special features like portrait mode, slow-mo, time-lapse, and more that allow you to take better selfies and photos.





It is one of the best smartphones from Vivo which is loaded with Snapdragon 680 6nm for better speed and response rate. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to work or play more on this Vivo smartphone. Vivo Y35 Mobile Price: Rs 18,499.







This iQOO Neo 6 smartphone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128n GB of storage space which makes it one of the best mobile phones under 30000. Its 80 W flash charger with 4700 mAh battery allows you to play more games online without charging your smartphone for long hours.





Enjoy taking amazing selfies and pictures with a 64 MP main camera with Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform with 7nm process technology for faster speed. iQOO Mobile Phone Price: Rs 29,999.







Realme is one of the fastest growing mobile phone brands in India, this realme C35 comes with 4GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space which can be expandable up to 1TB. It has a 50 MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking good selfies and photos.





The brand is known for offering budget smartphones that are loaded with multiple features and it is one of the best mobile phones under 30000. Realme C35 Mobile Price: Rs 12,849.







This is one of the newest brands in the smartphone market, this Nothing phone 1 comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor for better speed and refresh rate.





It is loaded with 1 billion colors with a true-to-life full HD OLED flexible display and has a deeper contrast. Mobile Phone Price: Rs 29,749.







