Best Mobile Under 15000: Stylish And Affordable Smartphones With Ton of Features

Best Mobile Under 15000: The time has gone when there are limited smartphones available in the market, the new technology allows smartphone brands to offer all those features at an affordable price range for mobile phones. The leading mobile phone manufacturer has already shifted their gear to mid-range smartphones and Best Mobile under 15000 is one of the most competitive categories for smartphones.





These mobiles are available with better hardware specifications, and superior design, including long battery life which is a good value for money. If you are seeking a new Phone, then here are the best Mobile Under 15000 that comes from reputed brands available online in India.





Best Mobile Under 15000 in India: Top Picks To Buy in 2023

Here is the best phone under 15000 that comes from reputed smartphone brands like Samsung, Redmi, realme, Oppo, Vivo, and more. Select the best suited as per the need.





Samsung Galaxy M12 (6GB RAM, 128GB)

Samsung is one of the leading smartphone brands, this Samsung M12 comes with a 48 MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking extraordinary selfies and photos. It is one of the best phone under 15000 that comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The 6000 mAh battery allows you to binge-watch more and is also loaded with the Android 11 operating system and available in a new naze and matt design. Samsung M12 Mobile Price: Rs. 13,999.







Redmi Note 11 (4GB RAM, 64GB)

Redmi Note 11 comes with a 50 MP main and 13 MP front camera for clicking mesmerizing photos and selfies. It is one of the best Redmi phones that comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space making it one of the best mobile under 15000.





The 5000 mAh battery allows you to play more games online along with binge-watching your favorite show on a mobile phone. Redmi Note 11 Mobile Price: Rs. 12,999.







realme 10 (Rush White 64 GB,4 GB RAM)

This realme 10 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage which can be expandable up to 1TB making it one the best smartphone under 15000. It comes with a 50 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking good-quality selfies and photos.

Realme 10 is one of the best budgeted mobile phones that is loaded with a wide range of additional cameras and other features. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to work and watch more on the smartphone. Realme 10 Mobile Price: Rs. 14,999.







POCO M5 (Power Black, 64 GB,4 GB RAM)

POCO is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India, this POCO M5 comes with a 50 MP main and 8 MP front camera for clicking amazing selfies and photos. It is one of the best mobile under 15000 that comes with a premium leather-like texture that looks a bit premium.





The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage that can be expandable up to 1 TB make it one of the top selling smartphones under this price range category. POCO M5 Mobile Price: Rs. 10,799.







realme C35 (4GB RAM, 64GB)

Here is another realme C35 mobile phone that comes with a Unisoc Tiger T616 processor for a faster and smoother working experience. It comes with a 50 MP rear and 8 MP front camera for clicking good quality selfies and photos.

It is one of the best Mobile under 15000 which is value for money. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to work longer making you more productive. realme C35 Mobile Price: Rs. 11,880.





FAQs: Best Mobile Under 15000





1. Which brand is best for phone under 15000?

Samsung, realme, and POCO are the best brands that come with a wide range of mobiles and they are valued for money.





2. Which is the best Samsung Best smartphone under 15000?

Samsung M12 is the best mobile under 15000 that comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage which can be expandable up to 1 TB.





3. Which phone is best for long-term use under 15000?

Redmi Note 11 is the best Phone under 15000 that can be used for the long term.

