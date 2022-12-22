Best iPhone in India: Which iPhone You Should Buy in 2023

Best iPhone: Apple iPhones are arguably the best smartphones available that come with reliable and consistent performance. Their regular updates and ecosystem is appealing and makes it one of the best smartphones in the industry. Its camera and touch are outstanding, making it the best of all.





If you are looking for an upgrade to your smartphone, the market is loaded with many options that hold their value incredibly well. Here are the top iPhones available on Amazon at the best price.





Best iPhone in India

Here are the best Apple iPhones that you need to check, it's time to upgrade to the latest model of the iPhone.





It is one of the latest iPhones that comes with 13 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space with a Super Retina display with Promotion for a faster and more responsive feel. This 13 Pro is one of the best iPhones that comes with a Pro camera system with a new 12 MP camera along with additional features along with a 12 KP front camera.

It has been beautifully designed and made with surgical-grade stainless steel for making it more durable. iPhone 13 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 1,05,900.







This iPhone 11 is loaded with a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD LCD display along with water and dust resistance. It has the best iPhone camera that comes with a 12 MP Ultra-wide and wide camera along with night mode, portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps.

It comes with a wireless charger along with an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation Neural engine for a faster and smoother user experience. iPhone 11 Mobile Price: Rs 40,999.

It is the latest version of the iPhone that you can buy from Amazon which is loaded with ample features like Cinematic mode with 4K Dolby for a better viewing experience. It comes with an innovative 48 MP main camera and a display that gives up to 2x brighter in sun thanks to the ultimate smartphone chip.

It comes with a special feature that can detect a severe car crash and then call the emergency services if you cannot. It is one of the best smartphones that come with such important and innovative features that help during bad times on the road. iPhone 14 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 1,39,900.





It comes with a 5.8-inch display which has a super retina with HDR along with IP67 with water and dust resistance. It is one of the best camera phones that comes with a 12 MP dual camera along with portrait and portrait lighting modes.

It is loaded with 64 GB of storage space along with A11 Bionic and neural engine for a faster and smoother working experience. iPhone X Mobile Price: Rs 79,220.







This iPhone has been loaded with A14 Bionic, the ultra-fast chip that gives you a smoother experience and makes it one of the best iPhones.

This Apple iPhone 12 comes with 64 GB of storage space along with incredible contrast and higher resolution with a ceramic shield for a better drop experience. Apple iPhone 12 Mobile Price: Rs 55,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.