Best Gaming Phones (January 2023): Enjoy Your Favorite Games All Day Long

Best Gaming Phones: The time to experience the fantasies of gaming in the palm of your hand is now! The mobile gaming industry in India has soared at such an excellent rate that the future of this sector seems more promising than what’s going on right now. Easy to say, this has given a huge space in the market for gaming phones. Smartphones and their constant evolution have incredibly made the feasibility of experiencing mind-blowing graphics and enthralling visuals on your mobile.





Because of the reasons stated above, smartphone companies have started to design their products in a manner that not only compiles everything of a modern mobile phone but also gives an edge to the gaming experience. The existence of massive RAM and large screen sizes, the emergence of mobile gaming accessories, and the introduction of thousands of mobile games every year speak volumes about how much more the demand for gaming phones is going to increase.





Amidst all this, if someone is sincerely interested in knowing about the best gaming phones with all the latest prices and specifications, tighten your seat belt. We have handpicked some of the finest gaming phones you can find on the web right now. Take a look:





Best Gaming Phones (January 2023): Precision - Agility - Power













What do you look for in a gaming phone? Processing speed, smooth interface, grip, speed, and RAM are a few of the factors one keeps in mind when going to buy a gaming smartphone. What’s your priority? Don’t bother - Explore these awesome alternatives vis-a-vis the best gaming phones in India:







Your search for a budget gaming phone should end with this iQOO Z6 smartphone that comes with in-display fingerprint scanning. You can charge this smartphone with up to 50% battery in just a matter of 27 minutes.





Check This





Available with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, this iQOO mobile phone comes with an FHD+ AMOLED display to provide an immersive visual experience. The offered gaming phone is versed with a 50MP AI camera, offering you more reasons to purchase it right away. iQOO Z6 Price: Rs 16,999.





Don’t miss this Tecno Spark 9 that is versed with an Helio G37 gaming processor, making it an excellent choice for people seeking a cost-effective mobile phone. Versed with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, this gaming phone has a stupendous refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.





Check This





In addition to this, the offered Tecno smartphone has a massive 5000mAh battery and is backed by the modern Android 12 software. Tecno Spark 9 Price: Rs 8,999.





Redmi, being a renowned brand, comes up with this Note 10S which is an excellent choice vis-a-vis gaming phone. Available with a 64MP quad camera, this Redmi Note 10S is integrated with the Android 11.0 operating system. Along with this, the offered Redmi mobile phone has a 2.05 GHz clock speed, making it an ideal purchase for gaming enthusiasts.





Check This





Available with a 13 MP front camera, this gaming phone comes with a 5000mAh massive battery that will allow you to play your favorite games without any glitches or battery issues. Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs 14,999.





120 Hz refresh rate and backed by the world’s first Snapdragon 4th Gen 1 Processor, this iQOO Z6 Lite comes in a stylish & slim design. One of the most popular gaming phones, this iQOO smartphone is available with 6 nm process technology and is available in an 8.25 mm thin design.





Check This





Appreciated for its AG matte finish, this iQOO mobile phone has a 50MP eye auto-focus camera. If the 4 GB RAM of this gaming phone is not enough for you then you can further expand it to 4 GB + 1 GB. iQOO Z6 Price: Rs 15,499.





When it comes to the best gaming phone, Samsung Galaxy M32 takes all the love from people. Available with 8 GB RAM and versed with 128 GB storage space, this Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a powerful 5000mAh battery.





Check This





Along with this, the offered gaming phone has a Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor and a 6.5-inch display screen. Known for its latest Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system, this Samsung Galaxy M321 has expandable storage space of up to 1 TB. Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs 20,999.





Applauded for its 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, this Xiaomi 11 Lite comes with an impressive 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core 6nm processor.





Check This





This gaming phone has an elegant design and an impressive refresh rate of 90Hz, making it an ideal choice for gamers. Along with this, this Xiaomi gaming phone comes with a 64MP triple rear camera and a 20MP front camera. Xiaomi 11 Lite Price: Rs 25,999.





OPPO, being a prominent brand, comes up with this remarkable gaming phone that has 6GB RAM along with a massive storage capacity of 128 GB. This OPPO gaming phone is integrated with a 2 GHz Octa-core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU.





Check This





Moreover, this OPPO A74 flaunts its 5000mAH mega battery and offers 2.1 Gbps of maximum downloading speed and 245 Mbps of maximum upload speed. OPPO A74 5G Price: Rs 15,490.





Looking for the best gaming phones? Check out the premium-range MI 11X Pro that will elevate your mobile gaming experience like never before. Available with 8GB RAM and 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, this MI gaming phone has a 108MP triple rear camera with an 8MP ultra-wide and 5 MP super macro camera.





Check This





This MI smartphone comes with a 4520 mAH large battery and is appreciated for its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G with Kryo 680 Octa-core processor. MI 11 Pro Price: Rs 36,999.





Don’t miss out on this iQOO Neo 6, an impeccable gaming phone purchase option. Applauded for its incredible 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space, this iQOO smartphone is appreciated for its 7nm process technology and 80W FlashCharge technology.





Check This





The powerful 4700mAh battery of this gaming phone has an impressive 120Hz E4 AMOLED display and is known for its 1300nits peak brightness, leading to enhanced performance while playing. iQOO Gaming Phone Price: Rs 32,999.





Explore more on the best gaming phones here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.