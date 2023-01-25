Best Gaming Phone Under 20000: Smartphones With Superior RAM, Better Refresh Rate, And More

Best Gaming Phone Under 20000: India is one of the leading markets for smartphones along with gaming mobiles in 2023 and there is no sign of stopping anytime soon. We have seen the significant increasing demand from Indian players for the best gaming phones under budget.





The best gaming phone under 20000 is one of the most popular and saturated price segments for mobile in India and it is sometimes difficult to select the best one among all. If you are on a quest to find a good and affordable gaming phone, here are the best gaming phone under 20000 that are loaded with great refresh rates, flagship processors, vibrant displays, and better RAM configuration. Select from top brands like Samsung, realme, Redmi, and more.





Best Gaming Phone Under 20000: Enhance Your Gaming

Gaming smartphones are becoming much of the norm now. Get a higher refresh rate, better RAM configuration, and more to enhance your gaming experience with these best phones.





OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB)

OnePlus is one of the leading gaming phone brands in India, this OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM for a superior gaming experience. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to play long hours of online gaming.

It is one of the best smartphone under 20000 that and has a 64 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking good quality selfies and photos. Enhance your gaming experience with this best-quality OnePlus Phone. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Phone Price: Rs. 18,999.







Samsung Galaxy A23 6GB RAM, 128GB

Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in India, this Samsung A23 comes with 128 GB storage 6 GB RAM along with a powerful 2.4GHz Snapdragon Octa-Core Processor for a faster gaming experience.

It is one of the best gaming phone under 20000 that is available with a 50 MP Quad Core camera for taking good quality pictures. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to enhance your gaming experience without stopping charging. Samsung A23 Phone Price: Rs. 18,499.







Poco M4 5G Cool Blue 6GB RAM 128GB

POCO is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India, this POCO M4 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a great rear and front camera for clicking amazing quality photos and selfies.

It is one of the best Gaming phone under 20000, the turbo RAM boosts your gaming performance and also helps in multitasking. One of the best gaming smartphones to buy in 2023. POCO M4 Phone Price: Rs. 14,299.







iQOO Z6 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB)

iQOO Z6 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a Snapdragon 695 that level up your gaming performance. This iQOO Phones comes with a 5000 mAh battery allowing you to play more games online and it is one of the best 5G Phone under 20000.

It comes with 5 layered liquid cooling systems that accurately sense the heat load and revert as per the heating making it one of the best gaming phones in India. It has been equipped with 50 MP eye autofocus main with a clear focus on the subject in movement. iQOO Z6 Phone Price: Rs. 16,999.







Oppo A78 5G (8GB RAM, 128)

Oppo is one of the trusted smartphone brands in India, this Oppo A78 comes with a wide range of additional features that help to enhance your gaming experience. Oppo A78 is loaded with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with a 90 Hz refresh rate for a faster and better gaming experience.





It is one of the best gaming phone under 20000 that comes with a 5000 mAh battery with super fast charging, the best Oppo Phone to buys in 2023. Oppo A78 Phone Price: Rs. 18,999.





FAQs: Best Gaming Phone Under 20000





1. Which is the best phone under 20000 for gaming?

POCO M4, Oppo A78, Samsung A23, and more are the leading best gaming mobile under 20000.





2. What is the top 1 gaming phone?

The OnePlus 10 Pro and iPhone 14 Max Pro are the all-time best gaming phone to buy in 2023.





3. Which phone is smooth for gaming?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is one of the best gaming phone under 20000 that is loaded with a wide range of features and more.





4. How much RAM is best for a gaming phone?

6GB RAM is one of the best gaming phones that you can buy in 2023.





