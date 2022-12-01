Best Camera Phone Under 30000: Time to Upgrade Your Photo And Video Quality

Best Camera Phone Under 300000: The market has a wide range of smartphones that come with good cameras that can satisfy your photography needs. If you are looking for the best camera phones under a budgeted price range, check out these popular options that come under 30000.





These are the best camera phones from top brands like Vivo, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. They are the trusted smartphone brands that offer amazing camera quality along with additional features to enhance your photos.







Best Camera Phone Under 30000 in India

Get ready to grab some amazing selfies and photos with these top options available. Select from the best camera smartphones available on Amazon.















Vivo is one of the leading smartphone brands in India that comes with amazing cameras. This Vivo V23 mobile comes with 64 MP+8 MP+2MP+ with 50 MP+8MP front cameras. It allows you to take some amazing photos and selfies.





It is one of the best Camera phones under 30000 in India. Vivo V23 Mobile Price: Rs 27,150.















One of the leading smartphones in India, it comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space to store a wide range of your photos. It is loaded with a 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX766 an OIS ultrawide camera with 120-degree FOV and a 2 MP mono lens along with dual flash and a 32 MP front camera.





It is also loaded with some extra camera features like AI scene enhancement, slow motion captures, dual-view video nightscape, portrait mode, and more. It is one of the best camera phones under 30000. OnePlus Nord 2T Mobile Price: Rs 28,999.

















It is one of the best 5G smartphones under 30000 that comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB of storage space. It is loaded with a 108 MP Pro Grade Camera that allows you to click amazing pictures and selfies.





It has a triple-camera setup and has 8MP ultra-wide and experiences vivid colors with a super AMOLED display. Redmi Note 11 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 22,999.















Oppo is one of the leading 5G smartphone brands in India and this F21 Pro comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space which is expandable. The 64 MP triple camera with 2 MP macro with 2 MP of monochrome with AI color portrait and dual view video and the 16 MP makes it one of the best camera phones.





It comes with a hybrid 5G SIM slot with micro SD instead of a dual 5G sim slot. Oppo F21 Mobile Price: Rs 25,999.











Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, this Samsung Galaxy M53 comes with a 108 MP Quad Camera setup with exciting features like a single take, object eraser, and photo remaster.





It has a massive battery of 5000 mAh that allows you to click more selfies and photos with no disturbance and a 6nm processor that gives unmatched performance. Samsung M53 Mobile Price: Rs 26,499.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.