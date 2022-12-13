Best Camera Phone Under 20000: Time To Click High Resolution Photos And Selfies

Best Camera Phone Under 20000: Anyone who is buying a smartphone will always check out the camera quality first as it is one of the most used and loved parts of every phone. Cameras in mobile phones are now available with high resolution along with other additional features such as color enhancement, autofocus, and more.





If you are planning to buy a phone with great camera quality but under a budget price range, then check out the best camera phone under 20000 that we have mentioned here. They are the most popular option available under this category that you need to check before buying anyone. Select from top brands like OnePlus, Redmi, realme, and more.





Best Camera Phone Under 20000 in India

Here is the list of best camera phones under 20000 that come from reputed brands like, OnePlus, Redmi, and more.





OnePlus is one of the leading smartphone brands in India that comes with amazing camera quality to click memorable selfies and photos. It is loaded with a 64 MP main camera along with a 2 MP depth lens and a 2 MP Macro lens with a 16 MP front camera which makes it one of the best 5G phones under 20000.

It is also loaded with additional camera features like AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, night portrait, and more. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it allows you to perform better. OnePlus Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.







This Redmi Note 11T comes with a 50 MP high-resolution main camera with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor along with a 16 MP front camera. It is also loaded with Night mode, a pro color option, along with color focus that makes the pictures more better and appealing.





With the help of a 5000 mAh battery, it allows you to click more selfies and photos which makes it one of the best camera smartphones under 20000. It is available in a newly designed smartphone which has the smallest element making the largest impact. Redmi Note 11T Mobile Price: Rs 17,999.







Vivo has been one of the trusted brands in the market for a long time, this Vivo Y33T comes with Funtouch OS 12 operating system based on Android 11 with Snapdragon 680 Octa Core processor for more smooth performance.

It comes with a 50 MP+2 MP+2 MP rear camera and a 16 MP selfie camera for taking stunning photos and selfies. Click the clear and high-resolution photos with an eye auto-focus Vivo smartphone. Vivo Y33 T Mobile Price: Rs 17,989.







Realme is one of the leading smartphone brands in India, this one comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with 810 5G processors which makes it one of the best gaming phones.





It is loaded with a 48MP main and an 8 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos. Get HD photography along with various made to enhance the photo quality which makes it one of the best camera phones under 20000. Realme Narzo 50 Mobile Price: Rs 15,999.







This iQOO comes with a 5000 mAh battery that keeps going longer for a more enjoyable gaming and video experience. It is equipped with a 5 layered liquid cooling system that can accurately sense the heat source and act swiftly.

It is loaded with a 50 MP eye autofocus main camera and has been designed to tackle focus problems which makes it one of the best camera phones under 20000. iQOO Z6 Mobile Phone Price: Rs 16,999.





