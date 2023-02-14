Best Apple iPhones: Apple's iPhones are undoubtedly the greatest smartphones on the market because of their constant performance, iOS processor and years of consistent updates. There are iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the most recent one is iPhone 14. Not only the powerful specifications but the best Apple mobile phones are appreciated for their stupendous battery life and an amazing camera quality. Looking forward to getting one but worried about the high price range? Let us tell you that even at a budget of 60000 you can get the best Apple iPhones. Get upgraded with the best mobile phones in the market.





Apple iPhones have many things to offer like a stylish look, larger screen size, huge storage capacity etc. Even if the Apple mobile price is higher still this is worth the money. Though you have many options to pick from the best Apple iPhones under 60000, this might be very confusing too. Even if you get an older Apple mobile still you can enjoy the most recent features of the iPhone with the software update.





Best Apple iPhones Under 60000





To help you in making an easy and fast choice we have shortlisted some of the best Apple mobile. Have a look!













Apple iPhone 12 (64GB)





One of the best Apple Iphones under 60000. This iPhone 12 comes with 64 GB RAM which is sufficient to store all your photos and





Check Here

data. The screen size is 6.1 inches and has an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP ultra wide cameras. This Apple mobile phone has a visually stunning display and improved battery life. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB)Price: Rs 50,900.





Apple iPhone 5S Gold (16GB)





If you want to go for an Apple Iphones under 60000 then check out this Apple iPhone 5s. The golden color Apple mobile phone





Check Here

comes with 16 GB storage. The screen display offers a resolution of 640x1136 pixels. This iPhone also offers a massive battery of 1560mAh and great picture quality. If you are on a FaceTime call you can get better video and picture quality. Apple iPhone 5S Gold (16GB) Price: Rs 12,499





Apple iPhone SE





Getting all the premium features in this Apple iPhone SE. This Apple mobile offers you with the latest specifications and smooth interface. There are two color variants available in the best Apple iPhones. It Ap has a 64 GB storage capacity and an impeccable

Check Here

battery life that you can play up to 15 hours of video playback. Enjoy listening to music without worrying about the battery. Apple iPhone SE Mobile Price: Rs 49,900.





Apple iPhone 5S Silver (16GB)





Another best Apple iPhones under 60000. This iPhone 5s comes in stylish Silver color with a storage of 16 GB RAM. For all those Apple lovers looking to get a budget Apple mobile this one is a great choice. You can get the best feature and screen size. Talking

Check Here

about the camera quality, this phone captures great pictures and videos. With the iOS updates you can keep the software fresh and get the same speed even after years of functioning. Apple iPhone 5S Silver (16GB) Mobile Price: Rs 12,499.





Best Apple iPhones Under 60000: FAQ





1. Which is the best Apple mobile at a low price?

Check out the best cheap Apple mobile phone:





iPhone XR

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 11

iPhone 13





2. Is the best Apple iPhone price suitable for all budgets?

The latest iPhone mobile price comes in a higher range. However, you can get the previous models at a reasonable cost.





3. Which is the best Apple iPhones?

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best to pick right now.





4. Is Apple mobile a premium brand?

Yes, the iPhone tops the list of premium brands.





Explore more options on the best Apple iPhones





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.