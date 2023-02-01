Best Apple iPhone: Best Phones For Premium Customers

Undoubtedly, Apple iPhone is the most popular and widely used smartphone in the entire globe, and if you're looking to upgrade, the variety of alternatives may be too much to handle. There are iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the most recent one is iPhone 14. Although it may be simple to automatically get the most recent model, for some people it may make more sense to purchase an older or alternative model as the price of Apple mobile gets reduced when a new model is launched. You may purchase an older iPhone and still enjoy the most recent features of the Apple iPhone with the software update.





So if you are looking to switch to Apple iPhone then there are many options available. These phones are appreciated for their battery life and amazing camera quality. If you are interested in purchasing the latest Apple mobile phone then you can go for iPhone 14 Pro Max. The best benefit of the Apple iPhone is that you get the most screen size and smooth touch features. These mobile phones are a great value for money.





Best Apple iPhone





Which Apple phones should you get? Check out all the models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.





Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)





Apple iPhone 13 is an excellent phone that comes with 128 GB. There are three stylish colors available in this model. The superior retina display and the dual camera offer you the best picture





quality versed with 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras. You can get years of iOS updates to keep the software fresh. Apple iPhone 13 Price: Rs 61,999.





Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB





The latest model on Apple mobile is iPhone 14 Pro. There is no fingerprint sensor on any of the iPhone 14 models you just need a Face ID. For a greater resolution, the main camera comes with

48MP. You can tap directly on the TrueDepth cameras or off to the sides. If you are on a FaceTime call you can get better video and picture quality. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price: Rs 1,23,999.





Apple iPhone 11 (64GB)





This Apple iPhone 11 has been wowing us with its sleek and elegant look. For all those looking to get the latest Apple phone at an affordable price then this one is a great choice. This iPhone comes with





both water and dust resistance. Take a video like a pro as you can rotate, crop, and add filters just like the photos. Apple iPhone 11 Price: Rs 41,999.





Apple iPhone 12





Check out this unique green color Apple iPhone 12 versed with 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The screen size is 6.1 inches with a super retina

XDR display. High-quality streaming and quick downloads with 5G are some of the best features of this Apple mobile. Apple iPhone 12 Price: Rs 74,900.





Apple iPhone 14 128GB





This iphone is loaded with safety features and smoother performance. Featuring crash detection calls in case of emergency this Apple mobile phone is durable and water resistant. Customize your lock





screen the way you want. There are three colors available in this model. Get a spectacular low-light shot with the stupendous camera. Apple iPhone 14 Price: Rs 72,999.





FAQ: Best Apple iPhone





1. Which is the best iPhone at a low price?

Check out the best cheap Apple mobile phone:





iPhone XR

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 11

iPhone 13





2. Which Apple iPhone is the best?

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best to pick right now.





3. Is it worth buying an Apple mobile phone?

Considering the specifications and the features Apple phones are worth buying. The sleek design and vibrant colors make them more appealing.





4. How long is the battery life of an Apple iPhone?

The battery life is up to 10 to 17 hours.





Explore more options on Apple iPhones





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.