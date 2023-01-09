Best Android Phones in 2023: Flagship Smartphones With Powerful Cameras

Best Android Phones (January 2023): The very first Android has been launched 10 years back, a time when Blackberry OS and Windows Mobile were still a thing and now, they are one of the leading worldwide smartphone markets. You can find dozens of new Android phones as they are getting launched every week. The price of these smartphones started from 30000 and can go to 1,50,000, from basic to flagship level mobile phones.





With the Android ecosystem being more robust than ever before, there are lots of the latest Android phones that offer premium and high features to entice new buyers. These mobile phones are best in class that offer supreme performance, camera, and display quality with multiple connecting features with a long-lasting battery.





Here are the best Android Phones to buy in 2023 from Amazon. Select as per your budget and features.





Best Android Phones in India

Here is the list of best Android smartphones that you can buy online from Amazon in 2023. Select as per your budget and the latest features.

Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, this Samsung S22 Ultra is one of the flagship smartphones that comes with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage and is the first Galaxy phone with an embedded S pen.

It comes with a dynamic AMOLED 2x display that improves outdoor visibility with up to 1750 nits in peak brightness which makes it one of the best Samsung phones in India. Its advanced Pro Grade camera allows you to take extraordinary photos and selfies. Samsung S22 Ultra Mobile Price: Rs 94,900.







The OnePlus Phones are known for their amazing camera and display quality. It is one of the best Android phones in 2023 that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space. Its 50 MP main and 16 MP front camera allows you to click amazing photos and selfies along with additional camera features.

The 5000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC allows you to play more games and binge-watch for long hours. This best OnePlus phone comes with additional display features like hyper touch mode, reading mode, comfort mode, and more. OnePlus 10R Mobile Price: Rs 34,999.







It is one of the best camera phones under 30000 that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128GB that can be expandable up to 1TB of storage space. Vivo V25 comes with a 6nm CPU and dual mode 5G and this smartphone are enabled with a fluid user experience.





It is one of the best Vivo mobile phones in India that comes with a 50 MP AF camera that allows you to take mesmerizing pictures to treasure your precious moments which makes it one of the best phones. Vivo V25 Mobile Price: Rs 27,940.







Realme C35 is one of the most affordable mobile phones, it comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage that can be expandable up to 1TB. It is one of the best smartphones under 20000 that comes with a 50 MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking good quality pictures and selfies.





The 5000 mAh battery allows you to binge-watch your favorite series or movie for a longer period of time making it one of the best Android phones in 2023. Realme C35 Mobile Price: Rs 13,389.





Oppo is one of the leading Android phones brands in India, this Oppo F21 Pro comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage along with 6.43-inch FHD+AMOLED punch hole display with 2400x1080 to watch everything in a bigger and better way.

It is one of the best smartphones under 30000 that is also loaded with a 64 MP triple camera along with a 16 MP front camera for taking amazing shots and selfies. Its 4500 mAh battery with 33 W SUPER VOOC charging allows you to play more games online. Oppo F21 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 25,990.





FAQs: Best Android Phones





Which brand of Android phone is best?

Samsung phones are the all-time best above all. Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus also have a wide range of the best Android phones that are valued for money.





Which Android phone is best in 2023?

Samsung S22 Ultra is one of the premium and flagship Android phones.





Is OnePlus better than Samsung?

Both of the brands have strong customer bases but Samsung had a wide range of options for every budget and premium range of customers. But OnePlus smartphones are simply unmatchable, so if you choose anyone both of them are great.



