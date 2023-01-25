Best 5G Mobile To Buy in 2023: Boost Your Browsing And Downloading Speed

5G Mobile: The 5G network is finally here in India and users across several metro cities are now able to use the 5G services that allow you super fast internet speed and some of these smartphones are able to handle multi-task. The demand for the new 5G mobile in India is on the rise in the past few months, since the service providers started rolling out the 5G in the country.





The new age 5G Mobiles in India are affordable, loaded with great camera quality, along with long battery life. If you are looking for a New 5G mobile Price, then here are the best 5G mobiles to buy in 2023. Leading smartphone brands like Samsung, OnePlus, realme, Redmi, and more have a wide range of options for you. Grab the best suited to power your budget.





Best 5G Mobile To Buy in 2023

Here are the best 5G phone that you can check and buy in 2023. Select from the top brands that are highly in demand.





This Samsung 5G Phone comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage along with a 50 MP high-resolution camera for taking excellent selfies and photos. It comes with 5000 mAh that allows you to binge-watch and play games for long hours.

This Samsung A14 comes as one of the best smartphones under 20000 which is loaded with 5G Phone SIM. It is going to be the future as it has already started in India. Samsung A14 5G Mobile Price: Rs. 16,499.







OnePlus is one of the leading smartphone brands in India, this OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a leading Best 5G mobile which is available at the price of 18,999. It comes with a 64 MP main and 16 MP front camera for clicking good-quality selfies and photos.





This OnePlus Phone comes with additional camera features and 6.59 inches with a 129 Hz refresh rate for getting an amazing viewing experience. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Mobile Price: Rs. 18,999.







Redmi is one of the leading smartphone brands in India, this Redmi Note 12 Pro is one of the leading Best 5G Mobile that comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a 50 MP main and 16 MP front camera for clicking amazing selfies and photos.





Redmi phones are affordable and known for their better lifespan. This 5000 mAh battery allows you to work and play more games online for hours. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Mobile Price: Rs. 24,900.







It is one of the top Samsung Mobile that comes with flagship features and one of the premium smartphones that you can buy in 2023. This Samsung S22 is one of the leading Best 5G Mobile phones that is loaded with a Pro-Grade camera that allows you to make amazing clicks at night.

It is loaded with a 4nm processor, one of the fastest chipsets for a smoother and faster working experience. This Samsung Phone is available in a sleek design along with Corning Gorilla Victus which protects the screen. Samsung S22 5G Mobile Price: Rs. 57,998.







This 5G Phone from iQOO 11 comes with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage making it one of the best smartphones to buy in 2023. It comes with a 2K AMOLED display that has 77.8% more pixels than the 1080P display.

Its V2 chip provides better gaming and photography experience making it one of the best iQOO Phones to buy in 2023. iQOO 11 5G Mobile Price: Rs. 64,999.





FAQs: Best 5G Mobile To Buy in 2023





1. Which brand of 5G mobile is best?

5G Phones are known for their higher downloading speeds, high network capacity and lower latency as compared to 4G. Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, and other brands have great quality 5G Mobile phones that you can buy in 2023.





2. Which 5G phone to buy in 2023?

Redmi Note 12 Pro is one of the best 5G Phone Under 20000 that has a wide range of features along with a great camera.





3. What is the cheapest and Best 5G mobile?

Samsung A14 is one of the cheapest 5G Mobile price and good quality smartphones that you can buy online from Amazon.





4. Can we insert a 4G SIM in a 5G phone?

The simple answer for the same is yes, A 4G SIM can surely work in a 5G Mobile Phone.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.