Apple Mobile Price Under 50000 (February 2023)

Apple Mobile Price: What is the first brand that comes to your mind when you talk about the best smartphones? Without even a second thought the Apple mobile is branded as the finest and most powerful smartphone all over the world. Though the iPhone price in India is slightly higher as compared to other phones still they are the most preferred choice for all users. Known for their premium design and strong build nothing can beat the features and look of these mobile phones.





The first Apple iPhone was launched on 29th June 2007 and from that time onwards they came up with a new model every year with more advanced features than the previous models. Though the Apple mobile price is high, still this is a true value for money. The latest models of iPhone mobile price also support 5G connectivity. Even if you are looking to get the best Apple mobile under 50000 you can get some options that will suit your budget. Apple iPhone is appreciated for its cutting-edge functionality. Along with the iOS iPhone series, Apple is renowned for offering highly efficient software. Apple Mobile price is all about these features and a strong battery backup. Their superior style and this feature make them the ideal smartphone for all users.





Apple Mobile Price





To keep you informed of the iPhone price in India we have listed some that come under the budget of 50000. Take a look!!





Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - White





Talking about the best iPhone price in India then this model tops the list. The wide display size of 6.1 inches offers a crystal clear view. Featuring IP68 this Apple mobile is water and dust resistance. The

dual camera features amazing camera quality and the operating system is iOS 14. The offered iPhone comes in two colors- black and white. Apple iPhone 11 Mobile Price: Rs 42,999.





Apple iPhone SE





Looking for an Apple mobile price under 50000? Check out this one that gives a power-packed and stupendous performance. Available in three stylish colors this Apple iPhone has a 64 GB storage





capacity so that you can save all your files, videos, and photos easily. The durable design has an impeccable battery life that you can play up to 15 hours of video playback. Apple iPhone SE Mobile Price: Rs 49,900.





Apple iPhone 5s





If you want to go for an iPhone price in India at a reasonable price then explore this Apple phone 5s. The space grey Apple mobile phone comes with 16 GB storage. The screen display offers a resolution





of 640x1136 pixels. With a strong battery of 1570mAh and great picture quality, this phone is the best budget buy if you are specifically looking for the brand. Apple iPhone 5s Mobile Price: Rs 13,499.





Apple iPhone 6 (64GB)





An Apple mobile price under 50000 is available in stylish Silver color and has 64 GB storage capacity. Appreciated for its strong battery life and outstanding picture quality this Apple phone is designed





with an HD display and 1334x750 pixels. The display size is 4.7 inches. With great performance and a super bright high-quality display, this phone is a great choice for users looking for a low-budget phone. Apple iPhone 6 Mobile Price: Rs 18,499.





Apple Mobile Price: FAQ





1. Which is the cheapest iPhone price in India?





Apple iPhone 5s

Apple iPhone 6 (64GB)

Apple iPhone (5S, Space Grey, 16GB)





2. Is Apple mobile price suitable for all budgets?

The latest iPhone mobile price comes in a higher range. However, you can get the previous models at a reasonable cost.





3. Which is the best Apple Mobile price for a low budget?

iPhone XR and iPhone SE are the best picks for Apple iPhone at a low budget.





4. Is iPhone a premium brand?

Yes, iPhone tops the list of premium brands.





Explore more options on Apple mobile prices in India





