5 Samsung Mobile Phones Under 30000 In India: Celebrate Happiness

Samsung Mobile Phones Under 30000: Today, if you sit and decide to navigate the best options in smartphones under 30000, a lot of alternatives will come up. But one thing common you will find in all those mobile phones is that there’re some brands that are more popular and more visible than others. One such brand is Samsung. Cementing its place as one of the most trusted brands in the Indian smartphone market, Samsung mobile phones are considered reliable in terms of their performance, battery life, camera quality, and processing speed.





For those who want to score a mobile phone under 30000, Samsung smartphones will not let you down. So, without delaying anymore, let’s quickly get on the wagon and start looking at the best Samsung mobile phones under 30000 in India:





Samsung Mobile Phones Under 30000













The below-listed options are categorized on the basis of their popularity, ratings, interface, features, and everything that matters when going for a smartphone under 30000. Let’s start:







Purchase the Samsung Galaxy M33 which comes with a 6000mAh battery and is available with 6 GB RAM. The offered Samsung smartphone has an Android 12.0 operating system and is compatible with 5G and 4G cellular technology.





Check This





Versed with a powerful Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor, this Samsung Galaxy M33 has a 6.6 inch LCD display and is known for its FHD+ resolution. Samsung Galaxy M33 Price: Rs 17,999.





Explore this awesome Samsung Galaxy M53 that is available with 128 GB storage space and is available in an emerald brown color. The offered Samsung smartphone also has 6 GB RAM that is expandable up to 12 GB.









Check This





Moreover, this Samsung mobile phone is available with an Android 12.0 OS and is versed with an MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm processor. Available with a 5000mAh battery, this Samsung phone has a fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy M53 Price: Rs 24,999.





Get this fantabulous Samsung Galaxy A23 that comes with a 50MP quad camera and an impressive 2.4GHz Snapdragon Octa-Core processor. This Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 5000mAh long-lasting battery and is known for its 8 GB RAM.









Check this





Versed with Android 12.0 OS, this smartphone has a storage capacity of 128 GB and is known for giving a 123-degree wide angle of view. Samsung Galaxy A23 Price: Rs 19,999.





This again is one of the most popular Samsung mobile phones under 30000. The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a robust 6000mAh battery and 6 GB RAM that can be extended up to 128 GB with RAM Plus.









Check This





Moreover, this Samsung smartphone is backed by Android 12, One UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core processor, and a 6.6-inch FHD + LCD display. Offering 1080 x 2408 pixels of resolution, this Samsung mobile phone comes in 3 trendy colors to choose from. Samsung Galaxy M13 Price: Rs 13,999.





Loved by many, Samsung Galaxy M32 is an awesome option when searching for smartphones under 30000. Available with Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor, this Samsung mobile phone comes with a 6.5 inch Infinity V-cut display and a 48 MP main camera.





Check This





Known for its 5000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is preloaded with Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system. Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs 20,999.







Explore more Samsung Mobile Phones Under 30000 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.