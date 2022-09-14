Wireless Mouse: Your Computer's Personal Assistant

Wireless Mouse: Wireless mouses are the latest gadgets that make our life simpler and tasks more manageable. In general, for a laptop or pc, even the most basic mouse will make a difference but you also need to consider whether you need something more advanced or precise. With a well-engineered design and ergonomic grip, these mouses have delivered a high performance with long-lasting battery life and a highly sensitive touchpad.





Well! To make your work easier and technology-friendly we have compiled a list of the finest wireless mouse that is reliable owing to their cutting-edge technology.





Logitech’s silent touch technology reduces over 90 percent of clicking sounds while ensuring top performance and comes with meaning you can feel every single click but hear virtually nothing. It comes with contoured grips made of soft rubber to give great comfort to right-handed users. Logitech Wireless Mouse Price: Rs 1,195.















The Lenovo 600 Bluetooth Silent Mouse has silent buttons without the annoying click sounds and has a minimalist pocket-sized design you can comfortably rest your palm on. Easy to carry and fit into pockets without bulging. Lenovo Wireless Mouse Price: Rs 1,585.















Dell wireless mouse has easy dual-mode connectivity and offers you the option to pair and connect to almost any PC via 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth 5.0. Its optical sensor offers accurate tracking and is ideal on most desk surfaces. Dell Wireless Mouse Price: Rs 1,149.















HP wireless mouse extends your input capabilities with a flowing stylish design, comfortable natural control, and simple plug-and-use convenience making the silent wireless mouse the ideal ultra-slim accessory. HP Wireless Mouse Price: Rs 1,162.









