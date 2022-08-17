Wireless Earphones: Enjoy Music, Calls, And Binge-Watch Series With Clarity In Sound

Wireless earphones are an innovative approach to combining technology and comfort. All the gadgets are going wireless for their ease and comfort. Wireless earphones allow you to move freely without the fear of accidentally tugging the cord. Almost all brands are coming up with this must-have product along with the latest features.

You can carry on with multi-tasking with this portable earphone. People have begun to use wireless earphones more frequently, especially after discovering that they make life easier and are more comfortable. The signal range is getting better daily along with many latest features. The Wireless Bluetooth earphones are durable and perfect for exercise, sports, and jogging.





We have compiled a list of the best wireless earphones:





Oneplus Wireless in-Ear Earphones with Mic- 13% off









Say goodbye to earphone tangles and get superior sound quality with Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones. With just a quick charge of 10-minute, you can listen to up to 20 hours of immersive audio playback. This also features a 12.4 mm bass driver that delivers steadfast deep bass for explosive beats. The wireless earphone with mic has IP55-rated internals and is designed to ensure your OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 stays all-weather ready. Oneplus Wireless earphones price: Rs 1,999.





realme Buds Wireless Earphones with Mic- 40% off









When it comes to high-quality earphones then Realme will be on the list. This comes with Type-C Fast Charging, you can enjoy listening to music for up to 17 hrs. The 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver delivers deep and punchy bass. You can carry out activities comfortably as it fits well in your ears. The ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) provides incredible sound quality that will fascinate you. Realme Wireless earphones price: Rs 1,499.





Croma Bluetooth Wireless Earphones- 58% off





For all buyers who are looking for an affordable wireless earphone with mic then Croma can be your right pick. Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.0 function these earphones will give you better stability. Designed with a flexible neckband and magnetic earbuds to give you comfort while answering/ending calls, playing/pausing music, and next/previous song controls. These lightweight earphones have a high-quality built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Croma Wireless earphones price: Rs 499.





boAt Rockerz 255- 57% off





One of the renowned brands of in-earphone is Boat as it gives the best in quality. By just charging for 1.5 hrs you can play music for up to 8 hrs in these neckband earphones. The ear hooks ensure that the neckband stays in place during any activity. The IPX5-rated shield for protection against sweat and water lets you be carefree while you enjoy music. You can choose the color as there are lots of options available. boAt Wireless earphones price: Rs 1,299.





pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 - 67% off





Again for tight-budget buyers pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 gives you immersive audio with deep bass. Including the latest features like- 8 Hours of Music and Talk-time, 1.5 Hours Charging Time,10m Wireless Range, Strong Connectivity, Passive Noise Cancelation, and Lightweight are enough to make these earphones your top pick. You choose among the various color options available. pTron Wireless earphones price: Rs 599.





Infinity (JBL) Glide 120- 47% off





Infinity (JBL) Glide is an IPX5 Sweatproof earphone. These JBL wireless earphones give a sporty and comprise Premium Metal Earbuds, and Flexsoft Neckband to give a stylish look. With Frequency: 20 Hz - 20 kHz, Impedance: 32 ohm. Driver Sensitivity (1KHz / 1mW):102±5dB these earphones gives you a quality sound for Normal and Deep Bass output. Infinity Wireless earphones price: Rs 1,599.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.