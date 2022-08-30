Wireless Earbuds For Android Phones: Experience The Beat That You Like

Wireless Earbuds For Android Phones: Today, earphones have become an integral part of our life, especially since the coming of truly wireless stereo which got us out of the tangled mess of wired earphones and headphones. Best earbuds have a rich, balanced sound without lacking bass or being too bass-heavy to feel the music.





So, if you are also looking for the best wireless earbuds for your android phone, then just go through our compiled list of wireless earbuds with amazing features at affordable prices from brands like boAt, JBL, Oppo, and more to give you a luxury audio experience and save you money.

Also Read: Primer Wireless Earphones To Fulfill Your Music Needs.





Wireless Earbuds For Android Phones: Hear The Best Only













OnePlus Nord earbuds will be music to your ears with big 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass & crisp clear sound. Their flagship-level battery life delivers up to 30 hrs of non-stop music on a single charge with ultra-fast charging. OnePlus Nord Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs 2,799.













boAt true wireless earbuds have powerful 6mm drivers for an enthralling playback experience, weigh about 4g per each so you may keep them plugged for a longer duration with comfort. Its dual-tone colors offer an aesthetical edge and define a true listening time. boAt Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs 1,399.















Samsung Galaxy Bud's eye-catching design in a glossy finish that keeps you connected yet comfortable throughout the day. Galaxy Buds Live sits softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort with less fatigue. Its ergonomic design is snug yet non-intrusive with two wingtip sizes for a better fit. Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs 5,399.







Read More: Outstanding Bluetooth Earbuds With Terrific Sound Quality And Comfort.













OPPO Enco earbuds are equipped with TPU+PEEK material double-layer composite diaphragm to experience base. Their amazing battery life gives you 6 hours of breakless music and 24 hrs with a charging case. Oppo earbuds support intelligent call noise cancellation, quick pair, stable connection, Bluetooth 5.2+, and antenna array optimization. OPPO Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs 1,699.















JBL earbuds fast pair technology enabled by Google connects the earbuds immediately with your android mobile device. This wireless earbuds feature 6-mic technology, so you get perfect call quality, a feedback mic that ensures wind suppression and environmental noise reduction, and dual beamforming mics to capture your voice with crystal clarity on each earbud. JBL Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs 9,990.









Explore more branded wireless earbuds for android phones here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.