Wired Earphones To Give Bass And Clarity In Sound

Wired Earphones: Many of us still look for wired earphones as you do not have to charge and are cheaper compared to wireless ones. With high definition sound and enduring, quality the higher bitrates are only supported by non-wireless variants. They get connected to the device instantly and fit properly ion to your ears without falling. You also have the option of choosing wired earphones with a mic to give you top-notch quality sound.





Wired earphones eliminate the possibility of interference, which could otherwise degrade sound quality. The sound quality produced by wired headphones is far superior to that of wireless headphones. You can keep listening to music or talking without having to worry about draining the battery. Above all these are simple to use as you only need to connect with your phone without using wi-fi.





If you are looking for wired earphones you can have a look at the below products:





realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic- 25% off









The realme Buds 2 earphones are an excellent budget pick with a premium design. With a reinforced braided jacket and two evenly grooved TPU cables, these earphones are durable. Enjoy the powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver, which features a multi-layer composite diaphragm and delivers an accurate bass response. Featuring three tactile buttons and a mic, to control calls and music. The matte, streamlined design looks elegant and attractive along with the features like- Impedance: 32Ω, Rated Power: 3mW, and Sound Pressure Level: 106dB. Realme Wired earphones price: Rs 599.





boAt Bassheads 105- 55% off









boAt Bassheads is an affordable buy that delivers pure audio bliss through its 13mm drivers, with enhanced bass. The ergonomic nature of these wired earphones has enhanced audio quality and is easy to use. Besides attending calls you can also activate voice assistant and scroll through with ease. You can choose among the various color options. boAT Wired earphones price: Rs 449.





Philips Audio SHE1505- 25% off









These lightweight earphones from Philips perfectly fit into your ears and block all the external noise so that you can enjoy music without any disturbance. The 10mm Speaker driver and 3.5mm plug with 1.2m Cable promise to deliver dynamic sound quality. These are the best wired earphones under 500. Philips Wired earphones price: Rs 299.





Infinity (JBL) Zip 100 Wired- 62% off





Infinity (JBL) Zip 100 Wired gives you a perfect and comfortable fit design. You can make calls and answer them easily with just one button remote. They are compatible with all device and also features voice assistant integration. With 1.2m Durable Flat Cable and 3.5mm, Gold Plated Angled Connector these earphones give you a stylish look. Infinity Wired earphones price: Rs 499.





pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver- 79% off





The Dual Driver Wired Earphones from pTron have stereo sound and bass to give a fantastic sound quality. The ear hook wire is delicate and slim. The other features include ergonomic design, passive noise cancellation, and remote control on the cord with mic and volume control. pTron earbuds are designed for comfort and durability. Gold-plated 3.5mm Audio Jack; Widely compatible with 3.5mm Audio Port Devices; 1.2m Tangle-free Cable these can easily be compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops/Computers. pTron Wired earphones price: Rs 399.





boAt Bassheads 100- 62% off





boAt Bassheads 100 is a stylish and cool superior coated wired earphones. The earphone's powerful 10mm dynamic driver and 16-ohm speaker resistance allow it to deliver a vibrant, melodic response to the most demanding tracks. You can plug in comfortably anywhere without any hassle with a 1.2m long cable. These earphones fit perfectly without causing any discomfort to your ears. boAt Wired earphones price: Rs 379.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.