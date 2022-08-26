Wifi Routers: Enjoy High-Speed Internet Without Interruption At Home

Usually, at home, there are certain spots where wifi speed is very low causing low speed on the internet. Just a regular wifi router won't suffice if you are doing office-related work or even attending online classes. For that, you need to have a good connection to the internet that will come with a high-speed wifi router. So, it is essential to get the best wifi router for home.

You can choose between the wire or the wireless one to boost connectivity. With the emergence of a wireless router, users can access the internet even outside their normal work environment. Even if multiple devices are connected with the best router the speed does not get affected. Wireless routers are available in a variety of budgets, coverage areas, and requirements.





Check out the best wifi router for home:













The ultimate goal of technology is to make our lives easier. Wireless routers have made our lives much easier by eliminating the need for wires. TP-link N300 WiFi Wireless Router is an ideal pick if you wish to enjoy the high speed of 300Mbps. This is compatible with IPv6 and the three antennas greatly increase the wireless robustness and stability. It promotes high mobility and is also portable at the same time. The working modes are - Router Mode/ Access Point Mode/ Range Extender Mode/WISP Mode. With TP-LINK Tether App you can install anything quickly and easily using any mobile device. TP-Link Wifi router price: Rs 1099.













The Tenda AC10 AC1200 Wireless Smart Dual-Bandbene gives a great performance of internet connectivity for streaming and gaming. This also gives four clean-cut antennas for stronger Wi-Fi signals and wider Wi-Fi coverage. Designed with full Gigabit WAN and LAN ports ensures that connectivity is stronger from a long distance too. This also features smart LED lights along with 4 x 5Dbi Omni directional antennas, 1 x Wan + 3 x Lan full gigabit ports, and a Powerful 1Ghz CPU + 128Mb DDR3. Tenda Wifi router price: Rs 2498.













Another outstanding wifi D-Link DIR-615 Wireless-N300 Router features N 300 Mbps for a high speed supporting multiple operating modes: Router | AP | Repeater | Client. This also supports advanced features like IPv6, TR-069, VLAN, Static Routing, etc, and is updated with all the latest features. You can easily adjust the internet setting on your laptop and mobile phone. D Link Wifi router price: Rs 899.













With 300Mbps Speed Mi Smart Router 4C is ideal for video streaming and web browsing and also supports web, iOS, and Android. This best home router manages to offer great performance with 4 High-performance antenna for better speed and coverage. You can control your network from anywhere with help of the Mi Wi-Fi app. The coverage area is up to 400 Sqft. Suitable for 2-4 devices this router has 64 MB of memory for stable operation. Mi Wifi router price: Rs 999.













Enjoy an uninterrupted internet connection with RESONATE RouterUPS CRU12V2A. You get Up to 4 Hours of seamless WIFI during power cuts, for your work, play, shop, study, and entertainment from home. Also power backup for up to 4 hours. This is easy to use as you just have to plug in and play. You get intelligent charging for longer battery life. Resonate Wifi router price: Rs 1,999.





Wifi router: FAQ





What is a wifi router?

A router is a Wi-Fi device that is typically connected to a modem. It transfers data from the internet to personal devices such as computers, phones, and tablets. Your Local Area Network is made up of these internet-connected devices in your home.





Can you get an internet connection with just a router?

The router keeps track of which network devices receive which traffic. However, you cannot connect to the Internet using only a router. Instead, connect your router to a device capable of transmitting digital traffic over whatever type of Internet connection you have.





Things to be considered before purchasing a wifi router:





Your budget

Your choice of internet speed

You need the router for home or office

How many devices do you want to connect





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.