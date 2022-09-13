WiFi Extenders: Broaden The Power Of WiFi Inside Your Home

WiFi Extenders: If you have tired of your bad internet connection and your wifi is not giving you a good quality range then you should invest in a Wi-Fi range extender and reap the many benefits it provides. Using WiFi network extenders around your home, you can shorten the distance between your WiFi devices and the WiFi signal thus increasing each device's speed and improving performance.

Well! To give you the best performance in your work-from-home time and for an uninterrupted entertainment experience. We have rounded up a few devices below for your consideration. They are from trusted and popular brands and their features are likely to grab your attention. Take a look!





Looking for 5G Routers? Click Here.





WiFi Extenders















The device's miniature size and wall-mounted design make it easy to deploy and move flexibly., 300Mbps range extender. Two internal antennas extend Wi-Fi coverage and easily expand wireless coverage at a push of the range extender button. TP-Link WiFi Extender Price: Rs 1,399.















Netgear extenders provide up to 1200Mbps performance using dual-band and patented Fastlane technology for video streaming and casual gaming. This extender adds Wi-Fi range coverage up to 1200 sq ft and connects up to 20 devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, and more. Netgear WiFi Extender Price: Rs 3,499.















Mercusys extenders keep your whole home connected with strong WiFi expansion at a combined speed of up to 750 Mbps. and their multicolor LED helps you find the right location for your range extender for the best WiFi extension. Mercusys WiFi Extender Price: Rs 1,599.





Click Here To Get More Options For WiFi Routers.













TP-Link is a well-known brand that easily accesses and manages your network using any ios or Android mobile device. Their Intelligent Signal Light helps you to determine the best location for optimal Wi-Fi coverage by indicating the signal strength in the current placement. TP-Link WiFi Extender Price: Rs 6,999.

















D-Link supports a one-touch configuration by pushing the WPS push button and their 2 antennas AC 1200 Mbps dual band wireless range extender cover more and connects more devices to give you an amazing internet experience at home. D-Link WiFi Extender Price: Rs 1,799.







Explore more branded wifi extenders here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.