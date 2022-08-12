Watches Under 5000: Spectacular Smartwatches For All Occasions

Watches under 5000: With the best smartwatch, you can use Bluetooth or WiFi to connect your phone to the watch's touchscreen. You may even come across models that do not require a phone connection to function. Smart watches, like traditional wristwatches, display the time. Despite this, smartwatches can do more than just tell the time.

With many smart watches now featuring touch-screen capabilities, an increasing number of these devices include at least one or two games (some with the option to download more) to keep the wearer entertained. This feature is especially useful when trying to persuade a child to wear a smartwatch. Fitness tracking is one of the many features and benefits of smartwatches. Besides this, heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, sleep quality monitoring and making calls are other advantages of using smartwatches.





We have listed our top choices for the watches under 5000:





boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in









The boAt smartwatch has a large screen size of 1.69 inches and a touch screen feature. While you are sleeping this device keeps monitoring your sleep quality and also tracks your Heart Rate Variabilities. This also features Alexa which sets reminders, and alarms and answers questions. The 14 sports modes and 5 ATM dust, splash, and sweat resistance make it the perfect fitness companion to have. Boat Smart Watch Price: Rs 2,999.





Fire-Boltt





Featuring a Bluetooth Calling Option this Fire-Bolt smartwatch comes in a stylish design. This also includes lifestyle features such as pedometers and daily step counters. They have a heart rate monitor for monitoring the heartbeat rate during exercise. Ideal for those on a tight budget this sleek and fashionable watch has multiple smart controls like Weather Forecast, Alarm, and Remote Control Camera. With an in-built speaker, this smartwatch allows you to listen to your favorite music on the Watch without having to take out your phone. Fire Bolt Smart Watch Price: Rs 4999.





TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch









The primary benefit of the TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch is that it has a wide display screen of 1.69 inches and 500 NITS brightness to give better clarity. It allows the wearer to track the number of steps they take in order to meet their daily goal. A sports watch can be programmed to track your workout progress and provide detailed information such as heart rate and calories burned. With 60 sports mode, it will keep you entertained as it has good battery life. TAGG Smart Watch Price: Rs 1599.





Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch









The Noise Color Smart Watch is undoubtedly the best one with the 1.69-inch grand display screen. It features a stylish design, IP68 waterproof, complete activity and health tracking along with 60 sports modes. With an instant charge option and good battery health, you can enjoy listening to music, talking, and playing without any interruption. You can also track your menstrual cycle. Noise Smart Watch Price: Rs 1799.





Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch









This Amazfit Smart watch keeps track of your Blood-oxygen Level Measurement. There is more than 60 sports mode like outdoor running, treadmill, walking, yoga, and many more. 50 watch faces are available to suit your mood and outfit, or you can upload your own photos for a more personalized watch face. This smart watch can count steps, distance, calories, heart rate, pulse rate, and sleep, and some even go above and beyond to calculate other critical metrics. Amazfit Smart Watch Price: Rs 2599.





Watches under 5000: Why use them?





Keeps track of your fitness and health

Receive calls instantly and reply to messages

Enjoy listening to music

Allows you to play games

Navigation







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.