Tablet Under 15000 in India: Modern Technology In Your Hands

Tablet Under 15000: If you are looking for a Tablet under 15000, then you have a number of options to choose from. There are lots of brands that offer a wide range of features with the latest Android version under this budget. It majorly depends on the needs of a person, whether you are looking for entertainment, studying, or for professional use.





Here we are giving you the details of the best tablets under 15000 in India, famous brands like Samsung, Realme, Lenovo, and more offer tablets under this budget. Check out these top selected tabs, and select on the basis of your usage.









Lenovo M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) (10.3 inch, 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi), Platinum Gray









Lenovo is one of the leading brands in computers and related accessories, this Lenovo tab has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expandable up to 256GB. Get the best speed with ultrafast Helio P22T 2.3 Octa Core processor.





It has a TUV-certified display that reduces the harmful blue light rays. It has surround sound effects by dual speakers reinforced with Dolby Atmos. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery to keep it working for more than 9 hours.

Lenovo Tablet Price: Rs 13999.







Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inches)









Samsung is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Samsung Tab comes with an 8.7-inch screen and (1340x800) pixels resolution with an elegantly slim design. It allows children to learn through fun activities.





Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with a 5100 mAh battery that gives you the freedom to forget about the charger for a longer time. It is very easy to carry having a 371g weight and a highly portable table. It has 3GB and 32GB storage that can be expandable up to 1TB.

Samsung Tablet Price: Rs 10999.







realme Pad 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 10.4 inch with Wi-Fi Only Tablet











Realme is known for their best in quality smartphones, Realme tab comes with an 8MP primary and 8MP front camera. It has 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage that can be expandable up to 1TB.





It has 7100 mAh of Lithium Ion with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. This tab comes with a 10.4-inch display with Android 11 as the operating system.

Realme Tablet Price: Rs 13900.







Nokia T20 Tab with 10.36 Inch(26cm) 2K Screen









Nokia is one of the known names in India, this T20 Nokia Tab comes with an 8MP rear camera with flash and a 5MP front for better video calls during online meets or classes. It has 4GB RAM and 512 GB storage that can be expandable. It comes with a 10.36-inch screen and it has low blue light for eye protection.





This T20 Tab comes with Pure Android 11 to perform multitasking across a few apps and it is one of the fastest and most reliable Tab under 15000.

Nokia Tablet Price: Rs 13299.







Alcatel 1T10 Smart (2nd Gen) Tablet with Google Assistant









This Alcatel comes with a 10.1-inch display with 800x1280 pixels resolution along with a 2MP front and 2MP rear camera. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be expandable up to 128GB.





It comes with an Android 10 Go operating system with a 4080 mAh Lithium-Ion battery. It is one of the best Android tablets in India.

Alcatel Tablet Price: Rs 9499.







Check out more deals on Tablet Under 15000 here





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.