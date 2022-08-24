Stunning Drone Camera To Capture Your World

Stunning Drone Camera: Are you passionate about photography or videography and wish to capture this beautiful nature or event at the height of the sky? Then you should consider a drone camera for an amazing experience of photography. In this article, we have covered various options of drone cameras from well-known brands to give you a stunning result. check it out!

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 10:24 AM IST
Stunning Drone Camera To Capture Your World
Stunning Drone Camera: Nowadays photography is coming a passion as well as a profession in our youngsters. If you are also interested in doing experiments in your photography journey then a drone camera is going to make your photography experience stunning, with its amazing features like GPS-guided missiles, navigation systems, sensors, and various other drone software and hardware. Drones can come in a broad range of shapes and sizes with various functions.


Well! In this article, we have curated outstanding options of drone cameras to make your capturing experience remarkable. Just take a look!



Stunning Drone Camera: Capture It All



Blessbe HD Wifi Camera Foldable Drone - 35% off



Blessbe drone comes with a dual camera with one of its HD wide angle lenses that can take selfies easily by hand gestures and supports remote control of aerial shooting angle with easy switching b/w dual cameras. This camera is designed to be portable, the quadcopter features a foldable arm design, allowing for carrying anywhere on the go. Blessbe Drone Camera Price: Rs 6,499.



SUPER TOY Remote Control Wi-Fi Camera Drone - 60% off



SUPER TOY Wi-Fi camera drone is a professional quadcopter with a 2.4G RC helicopter toy. This camera drone has amazing features like headless mode, hovering function, one key takeoff/landing, 360-degree rolling, 2.4GHz radio, wider control range, anti-interference of wind, LED light, video record, and FPV real-time. SUPER TOY Drone Camera Price: Rs 3,999.



Nilay Drone with 4K Camera Live Video - 40% off



Nilay Drone comes with a 3.7V 1200mAh Li Po battery to give you long-lasting performance and has amazing features like Wifi camera, 480p camera, 360° flip, headless mode, altitude hold, one key take-off or landing, and many more. Nilay Drone Camera Price: Rs 5,999.


Marvella Remote Control Wi-Fi Camera Foldable Drone - 50% off



Marvella drone is made from ABS plastic material to work hard, with a 380 mAh Li-Po battery. It has features like Wifi app control, HD camera, headless mode, altitude hold, hover, 360 flip stunts, and many amazing features to make your imagination to reality. Marvella Drone Camera Price: Rs 4,999.



PIONEER POSITION HOLDING Foldable Drone With 4K Camera - 70% off



PIONEER has an optical flow function that contributes to the apparent motion of the image of scene points. This drone is loaded with tons of features: HD wide angle lens, hand gesture selfie, camera switching, auto return, headless mode, roll 360° Flights, speed switching, master mode, emergency stop, & app control. PIONEER Drone Camera Price: Rs 5,999.


