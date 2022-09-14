Snazzy Soundbars With Woofers To Boost Your Home Entertainment

Soundbars With Woofers: If you are seeking a top-quality soundbar with woofers to boost up your family time then you have come to the right place to get amazing options. Here we have rounded up a few primer sound bars with amazing woofers to amplify the sound quality without the mess of wires. Take a look!

By Srishty Kumari
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 05:34 PM IST
Minute Read
Snazzy Soundbars With Woofers To Boost Your Home Entertainment
Image Source: Pexels

Soundbars With Woofers: Whether you like to watch movies with heavy dialogues or listen to music with premier sound quality, the best soundbar with dedicated woofers will enhance your experience and make your entertainment time more enjoyable. While a soundbar will definitely improve your TV's audio, surround sound woofers usually deliver the best audio quality. In most cases, speaker systems offer a much wider soundstage than even the most expensive soundbars.


To boost up your home entertainment here we have curated a list of a few top soundbars with woofers, a complete home sound set from brands JBL, boAt, LG, and more. 


Also Read: Best Home Theatre In 2022


Soundbars With Woofers In 2022


JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer - 12% off



JBL soundbar delivers a massive 220 Watt of powerful sound from two full-range drivers and gives you deep & thumping bass and a clutter-free experience. Bring the theater to your home with 2.1 channel Dolby digital audio improving the immersive feeling in the world of movies and music. JBL Soundbar Price: Rs 14,999



boAt AAVANTE Bar 1700D 120W Bluetooth Soundbar - 50% off



boAt soundbar has 2.1 channel captivating sound with Dolby digital or digital plus technology gets you set for an alternate dimension, with an ethereal sound quality that adds color to your audio as well as visual experience. boAt Soundbar Price: Rs 9,999.


Looking for the best boomboxes in India? click here



LG SL4 300W 2.1 Ch Sound Bar with Carbon Woofer - 41% off



LG has adaptive sound control that identifies what's being played and automatically adjusts the sound mode to create the ideal audio experience. You can stream music directly via Bluetooth from your smartphone. LG Soundbar Price: Rs 12,990



Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer - 19% off



Their powerful speakers work together to deliver wide-ranging sound throughout your room, with technologies such as the X-balanced speaker unit and separated notch edge on the speaker unit helping to enhance vocal clarity. Sony Soundbar Price: Rs 21,990



Explore more branded soundbars with woofers here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.