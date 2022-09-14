Snazzy Soundbars With Woofers To Boost Your Home Entertainment

Soundbars With Woofers: Whether you like to watch movies with heavy dialogues or listen to music with premier sound quality, the best soundbar with dedicated woofers will enhance your experience and make your entertainment time more enjoyable. While a soundbar will definitely improve your TV's audio, surround sound woofers usually deliver the best audio quality. In most cases, speaker systems offer a much wider soundstage than even the most expensive soundbars.





To boost up your home entertainment here we have curated a list of a few top soundbars with woofers, a complete home sound set from brands JBL, boAt, LG, and more.





Also Read: Best Home Theatre In 2022.









Soundbars With Woofers In 2022













JBL soundbar delivers a massive 220 Watt of powerful sound from two full-range drivers and gives you deep & thumping bass and a clutter-free experience. Bring the theater to your home with 2.1 channel Dolby digital audio improving the immersive feeling in the world of movies and music. JBL Soundbar Price: Rs 14,999.

















boAt soundbar has 2.1 channel captivating sound with Dolby digital or digital plus technology gets you set for an alternate dimension, with an ethereal sound quality that adds color to your audio as well as visual experience. boAt Soundbar Price: Rs 9,999.





Looking for the best boomboxes in India? click here.















LG has adaptive sound control that identifies what's being played and automatically adjusts the sound mode to create the ideal audio experience. You can stream music directly via Bluetooth from your smartphone. LG Soundbar Price: Rs 12,990.















Their powerful speakers work together to deliver wide-ranging sound throughout your room, with technologies such as the X-balanced speaker unit and separated notch edge on the speaker unit helping to enhance vocal clarity. Sony Soundbar Price: Rs 21,990.







Explore more branded soundbars with woofers here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.