Smart Watches For Women: Top Samsung, Noise, and Fossil Smartwatches For Modern Women

There are plenty of options for Smart watches for women. They are designed to combine both style and tech and also include the latest features. Some of the important features include- tracking your heart rate, sleep, activity, GPS, and overall fitness level. When you connect your smartphone to your smartwatch, you can also answer calls and check your message.

The price range of smartwatches varies and they come in both high and low prices. We have shortlisted the best smart watches for women that can help you in purchasing at an affordable price.





Smart Watches For Women





Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch









With 1.4 inches screen size, this noise watch features a Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep and Step Tracking, and 8 Sports Modes. This waterproof smartwatch is compatible with both Android and IOS. The clarity of the screen display ensures that you don't have to stop what you're doing to check important information. You can choose from the various color option as per your preference. Since it has a battery backup of 10 days, you do not have to worry about charging or the battery getting drained. Noise Smart watch price: Rs 1899





Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2









Known for its elegant look, this smartwatch from Samsung can track your every step and movement to ensure you do not miss a step. For fitness enthusiast women this watch can be very helpful as it provides other fitness and health tools. You can easily charge your smartwatch with just a compact magnetic wireless charger. Galaxy Watch Active 2 goes where you go, with an IP68 and 5ATM water and dust resistance rating making this the best smart watch for women. Samsung Smart watch price: Rs 31,990





Fossil Gen 5E Digital Dial Women's Watch









This stylish and classy smartwatch from Fossil gives better clarity with its 1.19-inch display touchscreen functionality. The watch will monitor your heart 24*7. It has a built-in GPS for distance tracking and a swimming-proof design. With a 42mm case, the smartwatch for women features a smooth touchscreen functionality. You can connect it with Wifi and Bluetooth. The watch will allow you to track your everyday activities so that you do not miss anything. The stainless steel design is available in three colors. Fossil Smart watch price: Rs 18,495





Amazfit Bip 3 Smart Watch





Amazfit Bip Smart Watch comes in a super slim and light body. The smart features include monitoring of Heart Rate, Stress Levels, and Sleep. The watch will allow you to track your everyday performance with 60 sports modes like walking, running and cycling, as well as strength training, yoga, and free training. Rated 5 ATM, this band is water resistant. You get a crystal clear visibility with a super large and colorful display. Amazfit Smart watch price: Rs 3499





Apple Watch Series 7





The best smartwatch among all brands is Apple. If you are carrying an iPhone then there can be no superior smartwatch than Apple. The latest series is 7 which includes all the latest features along with IP6X dust resistance and swim-proof design. You can see everything clearly and easily with its widescreen area. Just on one display, you can keep a track of your entire healthy by measuring your oxygen level, taking an ECG, tracking your sleep, and lots more. Apple Smart watch price: Rs 39,400





Things to consider while choosing the best smartwatch for women:





Screen Display

OS and app selection

Battery Health

Fitness tracking

Answer calls easily





