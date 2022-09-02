Smart Tablets To Keep You Ahead: Nimble Choices From Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, And Many More

Smart Tablets: Everyone wants to carry a smart tablet that has amazing features like big screen size, large storage capacity, voice calling functionality, and much more to cover their all smart needs. Along with these, the latest tablets have more amazing features like large storage capacity, 4G voice calling support, rear and front camera, high resolution, RAM, good battery capacity, SIM cards support, and much more. So, if you are looking to buy the finest tablet with these stunning features, be happy! here you will get multiple options.





We have listed some best choices of Tablets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and more to fulfill your all smart needs.





Best Tablets Under 20000

















Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart 4G Tablet comes with features like android pie v9.0 operating system with Qualcomm snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 64GB, and single nano SIM. Lenovo Tablet Price: Rs 19,999.





Highlights:





8MP rear camera & 5MP front camera

1920 x 1200 pixels resolution

7000mAH lithium-ion battery















Lenovo Tab M10 HD 4G Tablet has an android pie operating system with 2GHz Qualcomm snapdragon, 429 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, and a single SIM. This tablet has an amazing 5MP primary camera and a 2MP front-facing camera to capture your memories. Lenovo Tablet Price: Rs 10,499.





Highlights:





5MP primary & 2MP front camera

1280 x 800 pixels resolution

4850mAH lithium-ion battery





Best Tablets Under 30000















Mi Pad 5 tablet comes with a Qualcomm snapdragon 860 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB Internal Storage. This Tab has WQHD+ 10.95 inch Dolby vision display and supports DCI-P3 with over 1 billion colors to give you high-resolution picture quality. Mi Pad 5 Tablet Price: Rs 26,999.





Highlights:





13MP rear & 8MP front camera

2560x1600 high resolution

8720 mAh Battery















Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Tablet has a dual speaker with Dolby Atmos sound quality to give you an experience of clear sound. It has a 10.4-inch TFT with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and 16M color support to give you a high-quality screenplay. Samsung Galaxy Tablet Price: Rs 25,999.





Highlights:





8MP primary & 5MP front camera

2000 x 1200 pixels resolution

7040mAH lithium-ion battery

Premium Tablets Online















Apple iPad OS is built for the large canvas performance with features that make handwriting as powerful as typed writing and a USB cable port for pass-through charging & front and back protection. Apple iPad Tablet Price: Rs 54,900.

Highlights:





12MP back & 7MP HD front camera

Liquid Retina display

Up to 10 hours of battery life









