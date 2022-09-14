Smart Bluetooth Speakers: Listen Music With Millions Impressions

Smart Bluetooth Speakers: Are you looking for the best smart speakers as you are? A speaker who has a slim and stylish design with amazing features. You are in luck! Here we have shortlisted a few top-rated smart Bluetooth speakers from brands Echo Dot, boAt, and more to give you stunning options of durable and affordable sound equipment. Take a look!

By Srishty Kumari
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 03:36 PM IST
Minute Read
Smart Bluetooth Speakers: Listen Music With Millions Impressions
Image Source: Pexels

Smart Bluetooth Speakers: In the modern world everything is getting modern, especially in the tech world. If we talk about speakers there are various options are available in the market like a boomboxes, Bluetooth speakers, portable speakers, and more but smart speakers win the match all the time due to their smart features. Their stylish body in small sizes with LED lights lets them sparkle in the middle of speakers, this device comes with an integrated virtual assistant that offers interactive actions and hands-free activation with the help of one "hot word". 


Well! To make your mood fresh and light here we have compiled some amazing products from well-known brands, just take a look and purchase your best fit. Happy Shopping!



Smart Bluetooth Speakers In 2022



Echo Dot smart speaker with clock - 9% off



Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be operated by voice even from distance. Echo Dot with clock has a new spherical design and Comes with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature, or timers. Echo Dot Speakers Price: Rs 4,999



Sonos Roam Wireless Speaker - 



Sonos Roam automatically connects to your home network and pairs with your phone when you're away. Using automatic true lay tuning, roam smartly adapts to your surroundings and whatever you're listening to for sound that's astonishingly detailed and perfectly balanced. Sonos Roam Speakers Price: Rs 21,999


Looking for the best soundbars in India? click here

JBL Clip 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker - 10% off



JBL Clip 4 comes with a new integrated carabiner design to clip on or buckle anywhere. This Bluetooth 5.1 wirelessly streams from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device with up to 10 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings. JBL Speakers Price: Rs 4,499



Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker - 30% off



Sony Bluetooth speaker comes with a specially engineered strap to make traveling with it easier. With this speaker, you will get up to 16 hours of battery life to keep the party going and the built-in mic lets you enjoy hands-free calling straight through your speaker. Sony Speakers Price: Rs 3,485




Explore more branded smart Bluetooth speakers here: 

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.