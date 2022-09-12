Power Bank With 20000mAh Battery: Ideal For Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Devices

Power Bank With 20000mAh Battery: Power banks are essential devices to carry on long drives, trips, and more to ensure you have fully charged phones all day long with their 20000mAh power capacity. These compact power banks come with a USB cable and support various ports such as type C, micro USB, and more. So, you can charge your mobile phones, headphones, and more, one or more times using their high capacity.





Mi power bank has a 20000mAh high capacity that allows you to simultaneously charge three devices at one go and does it way faster with the 18W fast charge support. The all-new powerful 3i power bank supports re-charging via the type-c port or the micro-USB. MI Power Bank Price: Rs 1,799.















Redmi Power Bank comes with high-density advanced Li-polymer batteries that make it more durable and optimize charging efficiency. It supports 5.1V, 2.4A, 9V, 2A MAX, and 12V, 1.5A MAX charging outputs that ensure efficient and quick charging for your devices. Redmi Power Bank Price: Rs 1,699.





The realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2 gives you quick charge and quick recharge with USB-C that can quickly charge your device with 18W power and can also quickly recharge the power bank through an 18W adapter. Realme Power Bank Price: Rs 2,485.















The power bank can be easily charged with two types of input ports with type-C and micro USB options for 18W fast charging. This power bank has lithium polymer batteries which have an added advantage as they provide charge efficiency and a longer lifespan. CROMA Power Bank Price: Rs 1,799.















The Urbn Power Bank has a high-capacity lithium polymer battery at its core which gives you the same performance charge after charge. It has a compact body that boasts of a smooth touch and gives the power bank a premium look. URBN Power Bank Price: Rs 2,199.









