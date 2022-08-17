Power Bank Price List In India: Wireless Options That You Can Use Anywhere

Power Bank Price: The purpose of a power bank is to provide fast charging to mobile phones so that your phone never runs out of battery. Power banks are available at different prices depending on the brand and features. A power bank is handy and can be carried while you are traveling or attending any function. Your smartphone will always remain charged without interrupting your work or browsing any social media app.

The best power bank will always provide fast charging, have a good capacity, and build quality. Mah in the power bank indicates how much charge the battery can hold. Power banks have become the need of the hour as it is affordable, portable, fast charging, and comes with multiple sockets. So, you can charge two smartphones at the same time. With so many benefits power bank has become one of the most important electronic for our gadgets.





We have listed here some of the best power banks for mobile along with the power bank price:





Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh- 18% off





For all tech-savvy people, MI is the popular choice because of its quick charging with 18W. Featuring a 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery and triple port output you can charge three mobile phones simultaneously. Your mobile device will be protected against overheating, over current and short circuits with the robust 12-layer advanced protective design. This mi power bank 20000mah will gain your attention with its attractive appearance and color. MI Power bank price: Rs 1,799.





Croma 10000 mAh- 50% off









Croma 10000mAh power bank with a lithium-polymer battery comes with a dual USB outlet to charge two devices at a time. With a 10 Watt power output charge feature, your smartphone battery can be fully charged within a short time. The strongest power bank for the phone has short circuit protection to safeguard your electronic device. You can charge your mobile phone or tablet with this lightweight power bank. Croma power bank has 2 Charging Ports. Croma Power bank price: Rs 999.







Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank- 38% off









You do not have to wait for long to charge your mobile phone. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank can provide the fastest charging. Convenient to carry while featuring 20000mAh Lithium Polymer capacity, this allows you to charge your devices multiple times. The Ambrane power bank itself can get charged in 7 to 8 hours with 20W fast charging output. With 2 USB ports and 1 Type C port for output, it can charge 3 devices at the same time. You can choose from three different colors- Black, Blue, and Green. Ambrane Power bank price: Rs 1,555.





URBN 10000 mAh- 60% off









If you are looking for a power bank of 10000 mAh for your mobile phone to keep your phone charged anytime, this URBN 10000 mAh power bank can be one of the ideal choices for you. The dual USB port allows you to charge two phones at a time with fast charging. The soft touch gives this Power Bank its premium look and makes it easy to hold. This pocket-size and travel-friendly power bank weigh only 181 grams ensuring both quality and high performance. URBN Power bank price: Rs 999.





Syska P055OX 5000 mAh- 38% off





Syska P055OX 5000 mAh has several advantages like- prolonged battery life, multiPurpose circuits, advanced current shunt, and overcharging and discharging protection. Featuring a 5000 mAh battery capacity, this power bank charges quickly and can fit easily in your pocket making it travel-friendly. You have two color options to choose from- Black and White. With dual input and output, this power bank weighs only 95 grams. Total Output: Port 1 + Port 2 DC 5V (2.4A). Syska Power bank price: Rs 999.





