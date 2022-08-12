Outstanding Bluetooth Earbuds With Terrific Sound Quality And Comfort

If you want to enjoy listening to music with a bizarre sound quality Bluetooth earbuds can be your pick. The best Bluetooth earbuds can be your best partner while jogging, running doing yoga, or even when you want to spend time alone. You will find many brands dealing with Bluetooth earbuds in every price range.

With incredible battery life, you can have a long conversation without any disturbance. Unlike other devices, this is easy to charge as you just have to put it inside the case wherever you are. You don’t need a wire for charging. In short, these earbuds Bluetooth have made our lives easier.

Are you planning to buy Bluetooth earbuds? We have listed some of the best ones:





Oneplus Buds Pro Bluetooth- 17% off









This stylish matte finish Bluetooth from Oneplus can be the smart choice for you with less charging time. You can enjoy listening to music for up to 38 hrs. Dual 11mm dynamic drivers boost the sound quality. For people who like to spend quality time alone in calmness doing meditation, or relaxing on a beach this can be your true companion. As soon as you open the charging case lid, this automatically gets connected to OnePlus smartphone. OnePlus Bluetooth Price: Rs 8999.





Sony WF-C500 Bluetooth- 35% off









Sony WF-C500 Bluetooth comes in stylish unique Green color. The fit is amazing and can be used for a longer period of time. The gadget offers a battery base of 10hr and totals of up to 20hr with a charging case. For a secure fit, it is designed on an ergonomic surface With pocket size fit these are very handy and can be carried anywhere while traveling which makes them the best Bluetooth earbuds. The feature of the easy button operation helps to adjust the volume while listening to music. Sony Bluetooth Price: Rs 5490.





JBL Tune 230NC TWS- 25% off









JBL Tune 230NC TWS has Active Noise Cancellation technology with 4 microphones to let you minimize audio distractions. Keep listening to your favorite track for up to 40 hrs (10 hours on the Earbuds + 30 hours in the Case)) without charging. Equipped with 4 microphones, you will get the best clarity in the sound. With the latest connectivity of Bluetooth 5.2 and JBL Tune 230NC, this gets paired with any device easily. JBL Bluetooth Price: Rs 7199.





A comfortable and stylish Bluetooth from Sony will definitely, grab your attention. The DSEE restores high-frequency sound to give you an amazing experience while listening to music. Splash-proof and sweat-proof with an IPX4 rating this provides great comfort as it is small and lightweight. The pocket-sized case can fit anywhere and has easy button operation. You can choose among 4 different colors- Black, Orange, White, and Green. Sony Bluetooth Price: Rs 5490.





Skullcandy Indy S2Iyw-N740 Bluetooth- 55% off









The most trusted brand and the best earbud is Skullcandy because of its smooth and compact features. This has digital active noise cancellation which blocks sound in the background and you can enjoy listening to music without any hindrance for up to 32 hrs. Available in two stylish colors- Balck and Chill Grey to add sophistication to your look. Skullcandy Bluetooth Price: Rs 10,199.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro- 53% off









With the feature of Intelligent Active Noise Canceling (ANC) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro switches seamlessly between noise canceling and fully adjustable ambient sound. The two-way speakers are an 11mm woofer for full bass and a 6.5mm tweeter with low distortion for treble. The IPX7 Water Resistance provides an auto-switch conveniently to any device. There are three built-in microphones for Noise-free calls. Samsung Bluetooth Price: Rs 7970.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.