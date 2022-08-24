Mobile Watches From Brands Samsung, Apple, Noisefit, And More: For Multitasker And Smart Professional

Mobile Watch: A featured mobile watch can make your life smarter with its amazing features like clear voice calling, physical activities tracking, and bp monitoring to play an audible alert, so you can find it fast and take an emergency call. Mobile watches are getting high demand in the market, especially among multitaskers and professionals. If you are also looking for this kind of smart watch under your budget or the premium ones, then be happy because today we have come up with new launches of mobile watches from brands Samsung, Apple, Noisefit, and more. Check it out!





Samsung Galaxy Watch5 will show you your sleep with their new and improved sleep tracking technology, plan your bedtime, detect snoring, and understand & track your sleep. Apart from these features, you will get everything on your mobile like walking steps, burning calories, bp, water level, and all to make you fit as you want. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price: Rs 49,999.















Fitbit sense advanced smartwatch connects with an EDA scan app to detect electrodermal activity which may indicate your body's response to stress and a built-in skin temperature sensor logs yours each night so you can see when it varies. Fitbit Watch Price: Rs 22,999.





Samsung Galaxy Watch5 connects with your smartphone to show your physical activities like walking steps, burning calories, bp, water level, and all to make you fit as you want. Their harder front display makes it premium to protect from water and any other damage. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Price: Rs 32,999.













Apple smartwatches stay on top of your health with high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications, this watch can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall, then automatically call emergency services for you. You can also track your daily activities like running, yoga, swimming, and dance. Apple Watch Price: Rs 32,900.















Fossil Smartwatches are powered with Wear OS by Google and work with iPhone and Android phones. Your Fossil smartwatch can tell your smartphone to play an audible alert so you can find it fast, you won't have to take your smartwatch off for long to charge it up to 80% in one hour with rapid charging. Fossil Watch Price: Rs 14,995.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.