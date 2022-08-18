Mobile Phone Under 10000: 14 Affordable and Best Mobile Phones Available Online

Mobile Phone Under 10000: The mobile industry has grown multifold in the last 2 decades. This is due to the fact that smart features and digital applications have encapsulated the customer experience. Today, getting a mobile phone under 10000 means that the smartphone will include features like Android OS, HD display, powerful enough processors, and touchscreen (goes without saying). People who tend to invest less in mobile devices now can check out the mobile phone under the 10000 range and get several viable purchase options.





In a nation like India, where cost is perhaps one of the most important aspects to be taken care of, scoring a mobile phone under 10000 and that too with desired features and functions, is nothing short of a miracle. Take a look at these 14 budget mobile phones that can be purchased online in India:





Mobile Phone Under 10000: Best Mobile Phones In India





Redmi 9 Activ - Save Rs 2,000









Redmi brings to you this amazing mobile phone under 10000 that will keep your budget intact and still offers you the expected modern features. Available with 4 GB RAM, this budget smartphone comes with a storage capacity of 64 GB. In addition to this, the offered smartphone comes with an Octa-core Helio G35 processor and has an impressive processing speed of 2.3 GHz. Redmi 9 Activ price: Rs 8,999.





Tecno Spark 8T - 24% Off









Popular among Indian people, this Tecno Spark 8T is an impeccable mobile phone under 10000. The offered budget smartphone is known for its FHD display and a screen size of 6.6. Inches. Moreover, this mobile phone is versed with a 5000mAh battery and is available with a 50MP AI camera for the rear and an 8 MP front camera. The offered smartphone is backed by the powerful Helio G35 Gaming Processor. Tecno Spark 8T price: Rs 9,899.

realme narzo 50i - 10% Off









realme comes up with this mobile phone that has a screen size of 6.5 inches and is often purchased for its large display. This realme narzo 50i is backed by a powerful 5000mAh battery and is available with a memory storage capacity of 64 GB. Along with this, the offered mobile phone under 10000 is versed with an 8 MP primary/back camera and a 5 MP front camera. Available with an octa-core processor, this mobile phone has 4 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 64 GB. realme mobile phone price: Rs 8,999.





Tecno Spark 8C - 23% Off









Explore the Tecno Spar 8C that comes with a 13MP dual camera and is highly bought for its splash resistance. Versed with a 5000mAh, this budget smartphone has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and is available with 3 GB RAM (which is expandable up to 6 GB). Available with a storage capacity of 64 GB, this mobile phone under 10000 has a screen size of 6.6 inches and is known for its HD display. Mobile phone price: Rs 8,499.





Redmi 9A Sport - 18% Off









Check out this Redmi 9A that comes in an appealing coral green color and is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery. The offered mobile phone under 10000 comes with a 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 processor and has a storage capacity of 32 GB. Moreover, you get a 13 MP rear camera with AI portrait and a 5 MP front camera integrated with this smartphone. Available with a screen size of 6.53 inches, this mobile phone has 2 GB RAM and is known for its splash-proof design. Redmi mobile phone price: Rs 6,999.





Tecno Pop 5 LTE - 23% Off









Now while you might be thinking to pick anything random while searching for a mobile phone under 10000, try this Tecno Pop 5 LTE. Appreciated for its splash-resistant design, the offered mobile phone has a 5000mAh battery and is versed with an 8 MP dual camera. This budget smartphone is appreciated for its up to 48 hours of video playback. Moreover, the offered mobile phone has an ultra power-saving mode and is bought for its excellent image processing, dual flashlight, and glossy finish. Mobile phone price: Rs 6,899.





Jio Phone Next - 33% Off









Talking about affordability? Take a look at this Jio Phone Next that comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage capacity. Available with a 5.4 display screen, this mobile phone under 10000 comes with a 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera. Moreover, this affordable phone is backed by a powerful 3500 mAh battery and is versed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 processor. Works only with Jio sim, this mobile phone is an amazing purchase option for your pocket. Jio mobile phone price: Rs 4,330.





Redmi 10A - 25% Off









Looking for the best smartphone under 10000 in India with good battery life? Try the Redmi 10A which comes with 4 GB RAM and has a storage capacity of 64 GB. The offered mobile phone under 10000 has a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. Along with this, the offered smartphone is powered by a reliable MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor and has a processing speed of 2 GHz. Redmi 10A price: Rs 8,999.





Lava X2 - Save Rs 1,200









Don’t miss this Lava X2 that is an ideal mobile phone under 10000. The offered mobile phone comes with 2 GB RAM and has a storage capacity of 32 GB. In addition to this, the offered budget smartphone comes with a type-c charger and is versed with a 5000 mAh battery. This Lava X2 is available with an 8MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. Available with a 6.5-inch screen, this mobile phone has a processing speed of 1.8 GHz. Lava X2 price: Rs 6,799.





OPPO A15s - 29% Off









Pick this OPPO A15 as a good mobile phone under 10000 available online in India. This budget smartphone has a storage capacity of 64 GB and is versed with a 13MP+2MP+2MP primary camera & 8 MP front camera. Moreover, the offered smartphone is backed by a 4230 mAH battery that gives out an uninterrupted talk time of up to 29 hours and a standby time of 323 hours. OPPO A15s price: Rs 9,990.





Nokia C01 Plus - 10% Off









If we are talking about budget smartphones how can we leave the Nokia brand? Explore this Nokia C01 that is available in blue color and has a storage capacity of 16 GB. The offered mobile phone has a screen size of 5.45 inches and is versed with a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. Available with a durable 3000 mAh battery that is removable, this mobile phone comes with a Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor. Nokia C01 price: Rs 6,298.





Lava Z21 - Save Rs 700









Purchase this stupendous Lava Z21 that is available with a 3100mAh battery. The offered budget smartphone comes with a powerful Octa-core processor and is appreciated for its immersive display. Available with a screen size of 5 inches, this mobile phone under 10000 has 2 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 32 GB. The offered smartphone has a 5 MP AI rear camera and a 2 MP selfie camera. Lava Z21 price: Rs 5,299.





Vivo Y15s - 32% Off









Vivo comes up with this budget mobile phone under 10000 that has an impressive 3 GB RAM (compared to price) and a 32 GB storage capacity. This smartphone also has a 13MP+2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Moreover, this budget phone has a screen size of 6.5 inches and an LCD display that offers a 1600 × 720 pixel picture resolution. The offered smartphone has an in-built FunTouch OS and is available in mystic blue color. Vivo Y15s price: Rs 9,499.





Lenovo K3 Note - 35% Off









Last but not the least, let’s check out Lenovo K3 Note which is versed with a 13 MP rear camera that also has LED flash, autofocus, face detection, and HD recording features. The offered mobile phone under 10000 is versed with a 2900mAH lithium-ion battery and is available with a screen size of 5.5 inches. Along with this, the offered budget smartphone comes with Android Marshmellow and dynamic Dolby Atmos audio. Lenovo K3 Note price: Rs 6,499.





Explore more mobile under 10000 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.