Make Work-From-Home Easy And Hassle-free With These Powerful WiFi Routers

Best WiFi Routers For Home: A WiFi router is perfect for those who work from home and need a hassle-free WiFi connection to work smoothly and share or download heavy files. Then these routers can solve your all network problem, it connects two or more packet-switched networks or subnetworks. It serves two primary functions, managing traffic between these networks by forwarding data packets to their intended IP addresses and allowing multiple devices to use the same Internet connection with any stuff.





Well! If you are looking to purchase these amazing routers to make your life easier but getting confused by their features and range. Don’t worry to help you today we have come up with a compiled list of next-gen google nest Wi-Fi routers that will seriously speed up your home network.







If you want to run the internet at high speed then it is not necessary that it is possible to even after taking good service or it happens many times when you get a high-speed internet connection. Here are some top choices of wifi routers from TPlink, D Link, jio, and more for your work-from-home time.















TP-link N300 WiFi Wireless Router provides speedy and stable Wi-Fi for your network-needed devices with Up to 300Mbps wireless speed. Three 5dBi high gain antennas are perfect for small to medium houses, a better coverage lets you never lose connections and enjoy a more stable connection. TP-link WiFi Router Price: Rs 1,099.















D-Link has 2 dual-band wireless routers with 4 high-gain Omni antennae and it has multiple functions for the wireless interface. This router can be simply set up with the D-Link assistant mobile APP or with an intuitive WEB GUI setup wizard. D-Link WiFi Router Price: Rs 2,350.















Tenda AC10 is a high-performance Wi-Fi router designed with full Gigabit WAN and LAN ports. It can easily handle the demands of every device in your home with its powerful CPU for high-speed processing, solid hardware backed with advanced technology, and bandwidth prioritization. Tenda WiFi Router Price: Rs 2,498.















Airtel smart wifi router can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. You can enjoy 4G speed with the router and this router is compatible with OS Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Mac OS X 10.7, 10.8, 10.9, 10.10, 10.11, or Later. The battery can last for a maximum of 6 hours of working time on 4G and 300 hours of standby time. Airtel WiFi Router Price: Rs 2,199.

















J.K.Vision Jio wifi router can connect your desktop or connect it to your LAN port to make the wifi accessible for every device in your home, office, kitchen, or bedroom. You connect any kind of device like a desktop, mobile, laptop, tablet, etc There is no need for a battery, just plug the adapter into the socket. Jio WiFi Router Price: Rs 2,799.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.